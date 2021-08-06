MU Health Care to require vaccine for employees
MU Health Care will require all employees, students and providers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, unless granted a medical or religious exception.
The mandate includes students in MU's School of Health Professions, School of Medicine and Sinclair School of Nursing.
The Oct. 1 deadline provides time for employees to become fully vaccinated prior to flu and other respiratory diseases often begin to circulate.
Mid-Missouri hospitals not yet seeing increase in child COVID-19 hospitalizations
Springfield and St. Louis health officials have reported increases in COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations in the past week.
KOMU 8 sought to find out if the same held true for mid-Missouri hospitals.
MU Health Care has two patients in its Women and Children's Hospital. Boone Health and SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City both have no pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations
GOP state senators want to ban business vaccine mandates; Chamber of Commerce responds
Six Republican state senators asked Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to prevent private businesses in the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccines.
The six senators include Rick Brattin, Bill Eigel, Mike Moon, Bob Onder, Holly Rehder and Denny Hoskins.
In response, Daniel P. Mehan, the head of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce said federal and state law and the courts have upheld the rights of businesses to require vaccines.
Capital Region updates visitor policies, hours
Starting on Friday, patients at Capital Region Medical Center will only be allowed to have one support person during visitor hours, which are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visitors will be asked to leave by 7 p.m. and will not be allowed inside COVID positive patient rooms unless it is an end of life situation or other special accommodations have been made.
New CPS superintendent talks upcoming school year, background & goals
Columbia Public Schools' upcoming school year begins the week of Aug. 23.
Before the first day of school, KOMU 8's Emily Spain spoke with new CPS superintendent Brian Yearwood.
Q: The CDC is now recommending regardless of vaccination status, K through 12 students and staff should be masking indoors. Any decision yet from CPS about the issue of masking?
"Not finally yet because you know, we still have about three or four weeks left and we are watching to see what's going on with the variant... [It's] early at this point in time, but before our first day of school, we will have that plan."
Q: You're the second Black superintendent, likely the first immigrant, what do you hope that representation means to CPS students?
"That regardless of where you are from, regardless of your background, your race, your country of origin, that you can come and contribute. And that, again, there should be zero barriers to your dreams."