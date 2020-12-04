Four juvenile suspects arrested in connection with Holts Summit church vandalism
Four juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 25 vandalism of a Holts Summit Church.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism announced the arrests at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The four suspects were arrested Tuesday morning. The suspects range in age, from 14 to 16 years old. Chism said they are all from Holts Summit or Jefferson City areas. They were taken to a juvenile justice center in Columbia upon arrest.
Columbia police answer community questions on Sept. 2 traffic stop
Columbia Police released two videos Thursday afternoon regarding a Sept. 2 traffic stop near Clark Lane and Towne Drive.
CPD became aware of a cell phone video posted to social media on Sept. 4, which captured a portion of a traffic stop conducted by the Violent Crime Task Force.
The footage has since gone viral and caused concern among community members and resulted in an internal investigation to look at the actions of the officers involved in the incident.
Columbia teen included as finalist for TIME's Kid of the Year
Hickman High School freshman Jordan Reeves is a finalist for TIME'S Kid of the Year.
Reeves is 14-year-old designer and activist, born with a left arm that stopped growing above her elbow.
She is one of five finalists selected from over 5,000 Americans, ages 8 to 16. It is the first year TIME has nominated a Kid of the Year.
New marker revealed for African American Heritage Trail
A new marker unveiled by The Sharp End Heritage Committee will be installed in Flat Branch Park this week.
The committee hosted an online event Thursday to celebrate the five years of hard work, which led to the completion of the trail. The newest trail marker for the African American Heritage Trail was revealed during the online event.
Missouri to partner with CDC and two universities to study COVID-19 transmission in schools
Gov. Mike Parson announced at his weekly briefing Thursday that the state will partner with the CDC, as well as Washington University and St. Louis University, to study COVID-19 transmission in K-12 schools
CDC partners will arrive in Springfield and St. Louis this weekend according to Gov. Parson.
'Tis the season! Where you can safely celebrate the holidays in mid-Missouri
It's officially the holiday season. Do you need to get out of the house, unwind and celebrate? We've compiled a map of mid-Missouri holiday events. Take a look!
Weather
Out the door this morning, temperatures range from the upper 20s to middle/upper 30s. The reason for this large difference is cloud cover that has been decreasing through the overnight hours. Moisture at the surface combined with calm winds as allowed fog to develop for parts of the region this morning.
Fog will gradually clear through the morning and be gone by 9-10AM.
Temperatures will warm into the middle 40s by lunch time and to near 50° by the afternoon with increasing sunshine through the afternoon. We will gradually fall into the upper 30s for the evening hours