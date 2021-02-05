Cole County prepares for Friday's vaccination event
With help from a number of organizations, Cole County plans to vaccinate 2,000 people at The Linc on Friday.
Only those that pre-registered and received an appointment are eligible for the vaccine. Those eligible include those in Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 and 2.
MU Health Care exceeds 2,000 vaccines in first mass vaccine clinic
Boone County wrapped up the first day of its mass vaccination clinic at Faurot Field. MU Health Care confirmed it gave out 2,056 Moderna vaccine doses.
MU Health Care's mass vaccination event started Thursday morning for those eligible in Phase 1B, Tier 1 and 2. The vaccine clinic wrapped up around 7 p.m.
MU Health Care's communications strategist, Eric Maze, said 64 people didn't show up to their appointments. Maze said 32 doses went to those on the waitlist.
Local teachers unions respond as next vaccination group expected to start in April
At his weekly briefing, Governor Mike Parson said over 600,000 vaccines are set to be administered by the end of the week.
While seniors and high-risk individuals are still the main target, Dr. Randall Williams doesn't expect the state to begin its next vaccination group until April.
The next group in line are those in Phase 1B - Tier 3, which includes essential workers, like teachers. The Missouri State Teachers Association said that's not soon enough.
"I can't comprehend that it would take that long to get to Tier 3 and to support and start vaccinating educators in the state," Todd Fuller, MSTA spokesperson, said.
LA Angels acquire veteran OF Dexter Fowler from Cardinals
The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler from the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday for cash or a player to be named later.
Fowler batted .233 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 23 games last season, his fourth with St. Louis.
House votes to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments
The House voted Thursday evening to remove Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, a decisive step that comes in the wake of recently unearthed incendiary and violent past statements from the congresswoman that have triggered widespread backlash from Democrats and divided congressional Republicans.
Forecast: Winter arrives this weekend
Before we dig too far down in temps we should get one actual "normal" day with highs near 40º and lows in the lower 20s. We should get a fair amount of sunshine on Friday, too.
Then, brace yourself.
Lows will be in the 00s and 10s for the weekend and likely much of next week.
Yes, you saw that right, this cold air isn't just here for the weekend, but it has a chance to stick around through next week, too.