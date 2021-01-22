UPDATE: One arrested, two juveniles detained after shots fired at officers in downtown Columbia
The Columbia Police Department says three people are in custody after a shots fired incident in downtown Columbia Thursday morning.
Police say it happened just after midnight.
In a news release, officials said it started when an officer tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Melbourne Street and Hodge Street, in the Benton-Stephens neighborhood.
Democrats ask ethics panel to investigate Sens. Cruz, Hawley
Seven Democratic senators have asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley “to fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Thousands had gathered that day as Congress voted to formally certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump, while Hawley and Cruz led objections in the Senate to Biden’s victory. The Democratic senators said Cruz and Hawley knew claims of election fraud were baseless and had led to threats of violence. The Democrats said those actions lent “credence to the insurrectionists’ cause and set the stage for future violence." Cruz and Hawley have condemned the violence.
CPS Kindergarten teacher's TikTok goes viral; creates fun learning environment
A Columbia Public Schools teacher is going viral on TikTok, a video-sharing social network, as she showcases her journey as a kindergarten teacher through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dawnavyn James is on her second year teaching at Parkade Elementary School. She said this past year has been stressful for teachers, but her students keep her motivated.
"I have a great group of kids who are taking this journey with me," James said. "I couldn't ask for a better group of kindergarteners to do this year with."
James makes TikTok videos, showing herself and her different day to day experiences as a kindergarten teacher. When classes went fully online, she said she wanted to save these moments, describing it as a new experience for her and her students.
Mizzou hires Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The Mizzou Football team has found its new defensive coordinator. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks will replace the recently departed Ryan Walters in the position. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news which was later announced officially by Mizzou.
President Biden extends federal student loan payment deferrals, MU graduate "grateful"
President Joe Biden signed 17 executive actions Wednesday, including the extension of federal student loan deferrals, which was originally set to expire Jan. 31.
Borrowers will not have to make payments until Oct. 1 at the earliest.
Congress originally passed a relief bill that automatically suspended student loan payments and waived interest from March through September, but was extended by the Trump administration.
Mid-Missouri hospitals react to President Biden's pandemic initiatives
President Joe Biden signed several executive orders related to COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday. The orders include plans to increase supplies for vaccines, testing and PPE to help fight COVID-19.
The president talked about his plans to administer 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days of his presidency.
For some mid-Missouri hospitals, plans to increase vaccinations is a promising step.
"We do not want to waste a single dose," Chief Clinical Officer for Capital Region Physicians Dr. Michelle Barg, said. "We want to get as many doses into patients' arms as possible."
Local health departments clarify purpose of vaccine surveys
Many health departments are releasing vaccine surveys as different phases and tiers are activated throughout the state.
The Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services and MU Health Care have both released surveys for mid-Missourians to submit their information.
PHHS said the different vaccine surveys come as a result of the state’s decentralized distribution process.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Cloud cover will increase overnight and we will start the day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 20s. Skies will clear fairly quickly and mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the day with highs in the middle 30s.