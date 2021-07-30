MU to require masks, regardless of vaccination status, starting Aug. 2
The University of Missouri is "temporarily reinstating" some indoor masking requirements beginning Aug. 2, according to a news release from the university.
All students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in classrooms, as well as meeting spaces where social distancing is not possible. Classes are set to begin Aug. 23.
The requirement will be reviewed by Sept. 15, the university said in a news release.
Students, faculty and staff are "strongly urged to get vaccinated" and upload an image of their COVID-19 vaccination records or cards, which will be kept confidential.
Students, faculty and staff who upload information will be entered in drawings to win prizes. Drawings will begin in mid-August for prizes such as tuition discounts for students, dinner with head coaches or free parking for a year.
Columbia City Manager unveils 2022 budget with staffing in mind
The 2021-2022 fiscal year budget was proposed by Columbia City Manager John Glascock.
The budget will see a slight increase from last year. In the 2020-2021 fiscal year it was $437 million while this year's proposal is $443.8 million.
Under Glascock's budget, there will be a 3% raise for all city employees regardless of department as well as a 0.5% raise for top performers in the city.
"This will help me reach one of my main goals which is putting employees first," Glascock said.
Glascock's comment comes after several allegations accusing Glascock of intimidating and repressing several now fired city employees.
Second Jefferson City man charged in fatal Lazy Gators shooting
A second arrest has been made in the murder of Vonza Watson, the man shot and killed at a Lake of the Ozarks establishment in May.
According to a news release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson City resident Craig Hawkins, 23, was arrested and charged in relation to Watson's death at Lazy Gators on May 29.
Lincoln University to eliminate $1.5 million in student debt
Lincoln University will forgive $1.5 million in student balances, according to a news release from the university.
It plans to use institutional funding from the CARES Act to eliminate the debts approximately 930 students owe from spring 2020 to summer 2021.
The university will automatically eliminate the balance from five semesters. No action is required by students, but they can expect the process to be completed by August 6th.
Moberly Fire Department struggles with high risks and low wages
Firefighters work long shifts, and in a town like Moberly, they do it with small crews.
"January 1, minimum wage goes to $11.15 an hour, and our guys will be making $10.88 an hour," Eng. Ross Dutton said.
Since 2018, starting wages have only gone up $0.09.
Since the city budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year has been finalized, firefighters will not see a pay increase next year. Firefighters will have to wait until the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget to negotiate a higher salary.
First Alert Weather Forecast
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team expects start in the middle 70s with highs in the middle 80s for the northern viewing area and in the middle 90s for our southern viewing area. Isolated storms and thunderstorms are possible.