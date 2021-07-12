CPS mask guidelines for students 11 and younger begin Monday
Columbia Public Schools will require masks for summer school students under 11 beginning Monday. Although the district previously dropped its indoor mask policy on June 4, the district has decided to bring masks back for younger students due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Although masks will be required inside and on buses, they will not be mandatory outdoors. Changes to quarantine guidelines will also take place on Monday. Fully vaccinated or masked students who are exposed to COVID-19 and not exhibiting symptoms will not need to quarantine.
Ongoing flood damage leaves Jefferson City Residents pleading to city for help
Jefferson City residents are pleading to the city's public works committee to address continued issues with flooding damage int he neighborhood. One family said they've been experiencing flooding in their basement and garage for years, with more recent issues being traced back to a culvert replacement.
Although residents are trying to come up with their own solutions, they want to see the city address these issues to prevent future flooding.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Chances for passing showers continue, although things should stay dry for the majority of today. Temperatures will remain below average through Tuesday morning with this cool trend quickly ending afterwards.