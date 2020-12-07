One person hospitalized after shooting in Fulton
One person has been taken to hospital after reports of a shooting in Fulton on Sunday afternoon.
Officers said they have detained four subjects for questioning on the incident.
According to the police department, there is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Deputy-involved shooting death shapes the use of body cameras and the county’s leadership
In the span of a month, Pettis County voters elected a new sheriff and the county bought 23 new body cameras for deputies.
These changes come in the aftermath of a deputy-involved shooting, when a Pettis County deputy shot and killed 25-year-old Hannah Fizer. She was unarmed, and the deputy was not wearing a body camera. A special prosecutor did not file charges in the case. He decided the shooting was justified.
The body camera activates when a deputy hits the emergency lights in their car, which also activates the in-car camera. The body worn cameras can be docked and footage uploaded in the car.
UM System approves next steps for new MU football indoor practice facility
The UM System Board of Curators voted Sunday on the next steps in creating a new indoor football facility, which would include a full-sized football field.
Specifically, the board approved a feasibility study for the new practice space during its special meeting. The curators have not yet voted to approve the entire project.
Now that the board approved the feasibility study, MU will begin pre-design planning for the facility with budgets and report back by Jan. 30.
Mexico students head back to classroom Monday, most with masks
About 2,450 students will head back to the classroom Monday in Mexico after three weeks of online learning.
In a letter to parents, the district superintendent said the move back to the classroom is mostly because of new state quarantine guidelines.
As a part of the district's red zone protocols, no fans are allowed to attend winter sports games at the school. Also, no visitors will be allowed at schools.
The district will track any positive student and staff cases on its website.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Another foggy start is possible on Monday and with temps around freezing it may stick to surfaces.
December started fairly seasonal, but now we're going above the 30-year average by 15-20 degrees for a couple days in the week ahead.
It may start feeling like the holiday season but the weather won't necessarily agree this week. Temps will be well above average for a couple days. We'll get some rain to end the week and that should cool us back down to December-like conditions. https://t.co/HU1rYSbuAP— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) December 7, 2020