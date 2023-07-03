Callaway County deputies search for man in connection to Auxvasse shooting
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the office said the suspect, 33-year-old Damin Davis, fled the scene with his 10-year-old son in a black passenger car. The office later updated the post to say the 10-year-old was returned safely to family members.
According to the post, the shooting happened on East Harrison Street in Auxvasse at approximately 12:55 p.m.
At 9:45 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said Davis remains "at large" and is no longer believed to be in Callaway County. Davis is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office also urged citizens to secure doors and vehicles and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
Missouri cities, counties issue burn and firework bans ahead of July 4
Many mid-Missouri cities and counties have issued burn bans as the ongoing extreme drought brings dry conditions across the state.
The selling of fireworks is not affected by burn bans, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety website.
Fulton issued a burn ban June 27, and it is in effect until further notice. The city clarified on its Facebook page that the ban does not extend to fireworks or firework displays.
How MU helps students navigate debt as some recent grads are upset over SCOTUS ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on Friday, which would have relieved up to $20,000 in debt for some students.
As many students prepare to take out loans to begin college and start paying them once they graduate, KOMU 8 asked MU officials what resources they have to guide students through this process.
Christian Basi is the director of the MU News Bureau. He said MU is "recognized nationally for being one of the most affordable universities across the country."
Basi said MU is working to make it clear just how much a student will have to pay for college.
Moberly police searching for at least one suspect involved with two armed robbery incidents
The Moberly Police Department is investigating two armed robbery incidents that happened over the period of several weeks in June and July.
According to the department, one incident occurred on Saturday, July 1, and the other occurred June 14.
On Saturday night in the 600 block of West Coates Street, a victim was in their car when a man walked up to them, pointed a handgun at them and demanded money. According to police, the suspect ran after a brief struggle and shooting into the victim's vehicle.