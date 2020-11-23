One-on-one: CPS superintendent talks retirement and pandemic
Peter Stiepleman talked with KOMU 8's Emily Spain about his upcoming retirement in June 2021 and the challenges of leading the district during a pandemic.
"I love this community. It shouldn't be a worry for this community or for this school district about my departure in June...because they've been so good to me and to my family till the very last day they'll have me."
Stiepleman said he's not sure what's next for him. He said for the rest of his time as superintendent, he hopes to help raise support and funding for the Boone County Nature School.
He also said that's what one his top accomplishments along with the COMOEd: Future Teacher Program that helps provide scholarships to CPS students who want to become teachers right here at home.
AstraZeneca's Oxford coronavirus vaccine is 70% effective on average, data shows
Drugmaker AstraZeneca announced on Monday that its experimental coronavirus vaccine has shown an average efficacy of 70% in its large scale trials -- the latest of several vaccine trials worldwide to post their results this month.
The company said in a news release that its vaccine was "highly effective in preventing COVID-19, the primary endpoint, and no hospitalisations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants receiving the vaccine."
Monday's news comes after Moderna announced earlier this month that its vaccine was 94.5% effective against coronavirus, and Pfizer announced its vaccine was 95% effective.
Secretary of state expected to be among the first positions Biden fills with Blinken as leading contender
President-elect Joe Biden is poised to announce his first Cabinet nominations on Tuesday, officials said, with secretary of state among the first positions he intends to reveal as he moves forward to form his new government.
The leading contender for the top diplomatic post is Antony Blinken, multiple people familiar with the matter told CNN, a choice that would elevate a longtime foreign policy adviser into one of the most visible positions in the Cabinet.
A transition official told CNN on Sunday night that Blinken is seen as the leading contender, but offered the typical caveats that the announcement isn't official until Biden reveals it Tuesday
Finding health insurance a headache for gig workers
When Amy Crousore decided to become a full-time musician 3 years ago, she never imagined a pandemic would dry up her business.
Crousore has also taken up a job as a caretaker to make ends meet until venues reopen.
Crousore worries necessities like health care will alter the landscape of the music industry.
"Do you want there to be nobody you can call to play for your wedding because everybody is working 40 hours a week to get insurance," Crousore asked. "What kind of world do you want?"
Enrollment through the Affordable Care Act is open right now and closes Dec. 15. There are other enrollment periods for special life events, such as getting married.
Today's Weather
This morning's weather can be described as full of sunshine and frosty. Today will become mostly cloudy by noon, and afternoon showers are a possibility. Highs in the middle 40s and lows tonight in the lower 40s.