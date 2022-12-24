More than 1,000 Ameren customers without power in Camden County
Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power.
Lasagna Love delivers home-baked comfort but is in need of more volunteers
With a mission to spread kindness locally, nonprofit organization Lasagna Love is in need of more volunteers in the mid-Missouri area.
There are currently only five active volunteer chefs in Columbia, but there has been 15 lasagna requests awaiting a match since August.
Sign up to be a volunteer or request a lasagna on Lasagna Love's website.
Missouri fans takeover Tampa bar ahead of 2022 Gasparilla Bowl
The Mizzou Alumni Association hosted a Braggin' Rights watch party in Tampa Thursday night at local bar Hattricks.
The Mizzou Alumni Association told KOMU 8 it has a tailgate planned for Friday, ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl game with 300 fans set to attend.
The Gasparilla Bowl between Missouri and Wake Forest kicked off at 5:30 p.m. central time on ESPN.
EmVP: Veteran rings Salvation Army bells for over 20 years
Bill Boston has been ringing bells for Salvation Army for decades. Boston also organizes his rotary club to volunteer to ring bells outside of the Forum Boulevard Schnucks every Friday and Saturday.
According to Boston, the mission of the Salvation Army is what keeps him coming back.
The red kettle campaign makes up about 25% of the Salvation Army's holiday donations. The total goal for the season in Columbia is nearly $475,000. If you're interested in supporting the campaign, click here.
US officials: COVID, winter weather won't slow Santa's travels
The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the winter weather hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s Christmas Eve deliveries.
The agency plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want updates about Santa's progress.
Lt. General David Nahom said freezing temperatures and snowfall shouldn’t be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole.