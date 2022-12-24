Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&