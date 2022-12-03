The Grinch who stole California gets a change of heart
Instead of Santa Claus, a different character came to California this Christmas season for the second year in a row.
The Grinch stirred up trouble all week, his shenanigans being documented by Durham School Services Central Missouri via Facebook.
"The good news is he's been captured, he's had a change of heart, his heart's gotten bigger," he said. "I'm pleased to say not only will he be meeting kids, but he's also going to be on the Durham School Services bus at the California parade on Saturday."
The Grinch and his bus are set to light up the streets of California at its Christmas parade on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Judge sets bond for Cole County man charged with involuntary manslaughter of girlfriend
Joshua Wilbers, 23, has been arrested and charged with the involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Hallie Phillips.
During his court appearance, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. Stumpe also set a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
Until the hearing on Jan. 31, Wilbers can be released if bond is posted.
Lawmaker proposes widening I-70 with surplus budget money in the new year
State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) prefiled a bill Thursday that proposes that general revenue funds that exceed $4 billion be transferred to the proposed Interstate 70 Improvement Fund.
The total cost of this proposal is not yet known.
The legislative session will begin Jan. 4.
Mid-Missouri organizations kickstart the giving season
The season of giving is starting and many organizations across mid-Missouri are already beginning their own projects to help their communities this holiday season.
Among these organizations are Hope For Christmas, Twice Blessed and CoMo Mobile Aid Collective.
With rising inflation, many organizations are seeing a decrease in cash donation and more donations of items like canned food or warm clothes. Officials still encourage giving, however, as any contributions are appreciated.
MizzouRec basketball court dedicated to wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins
MU dedicated a MizzouRec basketball court to MU wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins Friday during a special ceremony.
Coach Lykins has coached MU’s wheelchair basketball team since 2009. According to the MU News Bureau, Lykins led his initial team to their first winning season in the program's history and to many other accomplishments.
The MU men's wheelchair basketball team will play Auburn on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Arizona at 11 a.m. on the Ron Lykins Court.