DHSS: Cole and Osage counties considered hot spots as delta variant continues spread
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services officially named Cole and Osage counties as hot spots on Friday.
The DHSS hot spot advisory says COVID-19 cases in Cole and Osage counties have increased within the past 14 days. Hospitals in the region are also seeing a resource strain from increased numbers of COVID-19 patients and hospitalizations.
The state says an average of more than 178 patients have been hospitalized in the region over the last week, resulting in local hospitals being at or near capacity.
Cole County's seven-day positivity rate is 18.42 and Osage's is 26.09.
Springfield Public Schools to require masks at the start of the school year
Springfield Public Schools (SPS) became the latest school district to require masks for the fall.
SPS is Missouri's largest public school district and will continue to have five-day in-person learning, along with the masks.
The requirement applies to anyone entering the public schools' facilities. The district will continue to monitor data and COVID-19 trends before making any decisions to change the mandate.
Boone County OEM changes policy, will sound sirens during "destructive" thunderstorms
Starting Aug. 2, Boone County's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will activate outdoor warning sirens when the National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning with an "destructive" tag.
The National Weather Service will use the destructive tag if there is a threat of baseball-sized hail and/or if there is a threat of winds up to 80 mph or higher in the county.
Residents will also receive a text alert when the sirens go off as an additional safety measure.
America's National Churchill Museum in Fulton reopens after 16 months
The United States' National Churchill Museum reopened its doors to the public on Friday after a 16-month closure due to the pandemic.
The museum reopened with a number of COVID-19 precautions, including mask wearing and social distancing.
Guests are encouraged to tour the museum free of charge through Sunday, August 1st. Several festivities will also happen at the museum throughout the weekend. For a full list of events visit here.
World Day against Trafficking helps mid-Missourians learn ways to stay safe from predators
Several different organizations in mid-Missouri celebrated World Day against Trafficking, an international day to educate and raise awareness about the global issue of human trafficking.
The Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri hosted an educational training event on the "basics" of what human trafficking is, how to avoid it and how to recognize when it is happening to others.
The documentary, "Doors Open for Hope Road from Victim to Survivor," was also shown Friday evening at the Missouri Women's Business Center.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Sporadic showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday with heavy rain and wind gusts possible. However, the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team expects dry times throughout the day.