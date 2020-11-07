Joe Biden to become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects
America has chosen Democrat Joe Biden as its 46th president, CNN projects, turning to a veteran voice who has projected calm and compassion, promised a more empathetic and scientific approach to the pandemic, and pledged to stabilize American politics after four years of Donald Trump's White House chaos.
Biden, who turns 78 at the end of this month, will become the oldest president when he is inaugurated in January in the midst of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, the deepest economic slump since the 1930s and a national reckoning on racism and police brutality that is still unresolved.
Driver killed in Boone County after hitting a deer
One man is dead after striking a deer and being ejected from his vehicle on Friday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 54-year old Noel Hertzing from Harrisburg struck a deer on Highway 124, east of Hopper Road. The vehicle slid onto the left side and ejected Hertzing.
Missouri eighth-grader dies days after COVID-19 diagnosis
Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate.
Meanwhile, an eastern Missouri eighth-grader died days after his COVID-19 diagnosis, the state’s first child under age 14 to die since the onset of the pandemic.
Washington School District Superintendent Lori VanLeer said in a statement that 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth died over the weekend, less than two weeks after he last attended classes.
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect released in Cosmo Park homicide
The Columbia Police Department has released a 15-year-old juvenile who was detained Wednesday as a suspect in the murder of Jermaine Spain case.
In a press release, CPD said their detectives developed information on Nov. 4 that indicated the juvenile is no longer believed to be a suspect in the homicide.
The juvenile was immediately released from the Robert L. Perry Juvenile Justice Center and is no longer facing criminal charges related to the homicide.
Missouri poll worker kept COVID diagnosis mostly to herself
A Missouri election judge who came to work despite testing positive for the coronavirus died in her sleep after a 15-hour shift at the polls.
The woman worked Tuesday at a polling place in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. Officials don’t yet know if COVID-19 was the cause of death. The woman tested positive on Oct. 30 but ignored advice to isolate and worked alongside nine other election judges. More than 1,800 people voted at the precinct.
St. Charles County Election Authority Director Kurt Bahr said Friday that the woman had not disclosed her illness to anyone except her husband.
Boone County health order extended until Nov. 18
Stephanie Browning, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director, has extended the current public health order until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 18, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
The current public health order was set to expire on Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Public Health Orders 2020-14 and 2020-14(c) are an additional extension of the previous orders.
"Increased hospitalizations and an upward trend of new cases continues to be cause for concern as we navigate this pandemic," Browning said. "The data suggests that the current restrictions should stay in place at this time."