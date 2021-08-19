Latest statistics report includes Boone County as a top county for employment, wage growth
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report, Boone County ranks high economically among the 343 counties in the nation. Even after a 6% decrease in employment during the first quarter of 2021, Boone County ranked 17 amid the other counties.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said that business growth and diversification are part of what could explain the numbers. He went further to explain that unemployment is what they are currently working on, and that the Chamber of Commerce is working to use unemployment numbers and available jobs as a means to grow.
"That's the number one thing we hear from our business community, is the struggle of finding a workforce right now," McCormick said.
New Mizzou street art brightens up downtown Columbia as students move in
Street art is newly brightening Columbia's downtown streets as students move into the University of Missouri. The art was created through the partnership of Mizzou Athletics and the City of Columbia, and has resulted in a trial of letters spelling M-I-Z-Z-O-U on Eighth Street in downtown Columbia.
According to Mike Wheeler, a supervisor for the City of Columbia Public Works street division, the whole idea came about in just the last week and a half or so. The whole project took about two days, and is estimated to last about a year with the city making occasional touch-ups
Roundabout at Sinclair and Route K opens after 2 months of construction
Construction on the roundabout at Sinclair and Route K has finally been finished after about two months or so. In addition to its construction, this project also aligned Sinclair and Old Plank Roads to create a four-way intersection and includes a sidewalk with the roundabout.
The budget for this project was $1,805,347.78 and its goal was to facilitate an anticipated traffic increase and left turn movement due to the new elementary school on Sinclair Road.
Missouri permanently lowers requirements for substitute teacher certificate applicants
With its substitute teacher shortage in mind, the Missouri Board of Education voted to permanently lower the requirements for those applying for a substitute teaching certificate. The change will now give applicants the choice between the standard 60 hours of college credit or a new option of 20 hours of online training in order to obtain their certificate. It will be put into affect at the end of the year.
Mark Jones, the communications director for the Missouri National Education Association (MNEA), said the rule change is unfortunate but necessary. He continued to say that while there are enough certified teachers who can substitute, there isn't much of an incentive for them to work right now.
"Our goal is to ensure that there's a high quality educator in every classroom in the state and simply put lowering standards is not the way to achieve that," Jones said. "Missouri's 50th in the nation in teacher pay, and if we want to start doing what we know is right and do what we know works, we have to get serious about ensuring that we have well resourced classrooms and educators that are appropriately compensated."
Hispanic community sees increase in vaccinations across Boone County, nation
Missouri has seen a noticeable uptick in vaccination rates among the Hispanic community this month. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation 52% of Hispanics/Latinos have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 41.8% are fully vaccinated. Among vaccines administered in the past two weeks, the KFF says, 26% has gone to Hispanic people across the U.S.
“Estamos intentando hacer todo lo que podemos para ayudarlos, incluso estamos planeando diferentes clínicas de vacunación en el futuro," Kelty said.
"We are trying to do everything we can to help them, we are also planning top host different vaccination clinics in the future," Kelty said.