Here's what you need to know today: Thursday, Dec. 10

Boone County releases CARES Act plan
The Boone County Commission plans to distribute all of its allotted CARES Act funds by Dec. 30, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
The county received $21.1 million through the CARES Act earlier this year, but has only spent $3.4 million to date.
The CARES Act is designed to give relief to struggling businesses, and help fund city operations.
Review board asks police chief to reconsider traffic stop decision
Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board meeting Wednesday night at City Hall addressed a September traffic stop video.
In the meeting, the board unanimously voted for the police chief to reconsider the internal investigation and decision policy violations.
The passenger and driver seen in the video spoke during the meeting to describe how scary the situation was for them.
Key committee meets Thursday to consider FDA authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
There's not much suspense going into Thursday's meeting of the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers, who will discuss emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.
The EUA is widely expected and has been telegraphed with unusual frankness from the top of the FDA on down.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, and a committee vote could come in the afternoon.
MU Health Care can store COVID-19 vaccines
As the United States gets closer to administering a COVID-19 vaccine, MU Health Care is ready to play it's part in distribution.
The Pfizer vaccine, which is the first vaccine expected to given out, has to be stored at extremely cold temperatures. MU Health Care has an ultra cold storage site where the vaccine will be stored when it becomes available.
Missouri leads 16 other states in Texas voter fraud case
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt led 16 other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief Wednesday, urging the Supreme Court to allow Texas to file their original action in a Texas voter fraud case, State of Texas v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan and State of Wisconsin.
The 30-page brief details the importance of safeguards in voting by mail and the risk of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
The brief states that the Texas “Bill of Complaint raises constitutional questions of great public importance that warrant this Court’s review.”
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Meteorologist Tim Schmidt says this Thursday should be a pretty nice and mild day, followed by a big cooldown into Friday. Watch Tim's latest forecast.