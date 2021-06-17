Missouri sees surge in COVID-19 cases, with nearly 7% classified as the Delta variant
The state of Missouri is seeing a dramatic rise of COVID-19 cases in the month of June.
Last week, Missouri saw a 101% rise in cases, which led the country. Health experts believe that the new Delta variant is a cause of the recent increase in cases.
"I think it's here," CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards said. "We have a lot of admissions; our admissions have grown dramatically."
Justice Dept.: Missouri governor can't void federal gun laws
The Department of Justice is warning Missouri officials the state can’t ignore federal law, after Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill last week that prohibits police from enforcing federal gun laws.
A top DOJ official sent a letter Wednesday night saying the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution outweighs the measure that Parson signed into law Saturday. Missouri's law would penalize local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws.
Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton says in the letter that Parson and Eric Schmitt, the state’s attorney general, must clarify the law to the federal government by Friday.
History has its eyes on Juneteenth
This year, Juneteenth, or June 19th, will have more history to add to its already rich one. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bill officially establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday. The House passed the bill on Wednesday and it now heads to President Biden's desk, with hopes it will be signed by Saturday.
The weekend of Juneteenth will bring various celebrations in Columbia and Jefferson City, including an event at Cosmo Park, in which vendors, poets, artists and others will come together to celebrate and enjoy the historical day.
Joshua Williams, owner of Papadoo’s Soul Food, said he wants to share a special message with those in attendance, especially children.
“We want to show them love,” Williams said. “We want to show them family oriented fun. We want to just show them they are somebody. They are free and that they can be whoever they want to be.”
Wheel over to Broadway Diner this Father's Day
The Broadway Diner in Columbia is partnering with PedNet Coalition and Bike, Walk, and Wheel Week to put on a Father's Day Family Fun Ride on Sunday.
Customers can walk on the MKT trail right across from the Broadway Diner or any trail they would like and come to the diner after for some free food.
"We're doing hot dogs and chips and ice cream treats, canned sodas, waters and stuff like that," Dave Johnson, owner of the Broadway Diner, said.
One and done vaccination clinics offered in Audrain County
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered by the Audrain County Health Department over the next few weeks.
There will be seven chances to receive the vaccine. The clinics will be one-hour long, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the ACHD, located at 1130 South Elmwood Drive in Mexico.
The clinics will be held on the following dates from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day:
- Thursday, June 17
- Monday, June 21
- Wednesday, June 23
- Thursday, June 24
- Monday, June 28
- Wednesday, June 30
- Wednesday, July 7.
Protect your pet from the heat in high temperatures
A veterinarian at MU Veterinary Health Center said she has started to see more animals come in due to injuries from high temperatures.
“Sometimes it's later in the summer but this year, it seems like the heat waves are happening a little earlier in the year, so we are starting to see these situations happen,” Alisa Hutchison said. “But the risk is there all the way through even to the early fall.”
Hutchison said the main thing to keep in mind for pet safety is to never keep an animal in a car in the summer. She also reminded pet owners to keep an eye out for signs of heat stroke, which include labored breathing, an elevated heart rate, collapsing, discolored tongues and bloodshot eyes.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Rain was forecast overnight for northern Missouri and some locations around Macon and Chillicothe received rainfall, but the storms drifted westward and dodged the rest of central Missouri. This will lead to dry conditions for the rest of the day.