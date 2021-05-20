UM Board of Curators approves 2% to 5% tuition increase
The UM System Board of Curators met Wednesday and officially voted 8-1 to approve a plan that will raise tuition across all four UM universities from between 2% and 5%.
Undergraduate tuition will increase by 5%, $15.30 per credit hour, at UM - Columbia; 4.1%, or $12.30 per credit hour, at UM - KC; 3.5%, or $10.60 per credit hour, at MU S&T and 2%, or $7.60 per credit hour, at UM - SL.
Officials say the increases will allow universities to better invest in programs and resources that will benefit students.
Suspected victim of kidnapping taken into custody in Illinois
The Fulton Police Department said a suspected victim of kidnapping, Tori Taylor, has been taken into custody in Illinois.
A release from the department says Taylor was located in Centralia, Ill. on Tuesday and was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants from Missouri.
Taylor made contact with her family on Tuesday around 8:55 p.m. The Fulton Police Department was then contacted by the family with the address and she was found around 11:15 p.m. Prior to Tuesday, she was last seen in Montgomery County for a virtual court date on April 20.
Curators unanimously approve Mizzou's new football practice facility
The Mizzou football team's new $33.1 million indoor practice facility will move forward following unanimous approval by the UM System Board of Curators on Wednesday afternoon.
The 86,400-square-foot facility will be funded by private donors, from which Mizzou has already secured several, seven-figure donations. It will be located in what is currently a partially-wooded area just south of Faurot Field and will include a full-length, 100-yard football field.
Mizzou expects construction to begin this fall with completion in December of 2022.
New gas tax bill features rebate − if you keep your receipts
Gas buyers in Missouri will have the option to be reimbursed for the 2.5 extra cents that will be taxed starting this October. To do so, receipts must be filed by April 15, 2022.
The gas tax would add 2.5 cents per gallon until it reaches a cap of 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025.
The newly-passed bill currently awaits Governor Parson's signature.
House sends bill creating January 6 commission to the Senate
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to approve bipartisan legislation which would establish an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The final vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans breaking from their party to support the bill. The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate, where it faces a more uncertain future as GOP resistance grows.
COVID-19 booster shot will likely be needed within a year of vaccination, Fauci says
Top medical experts say that vaccinated people may need a third COVID-19 shot, or booster shot, as soon as eight to 12 months after their second shot.
Roughly 47.9% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of early Wednesday. About 37.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Previous data indicated that the coronavirus vaccine may be similar to measles vaccines, but experts now say that it may end up like the flu, which requires a new vaccine each year for continued immunity and protection against mutating strains.
