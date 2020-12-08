Columbia City Council discusses police behavior, CARES Act funding in Monday night meeting
Police accountability and the introduction of CARES Act funding were among the key topics during Monday night's Council meeting.
Speaking in regards to the traffic stop incident of Sept. 2, one concerned citizen spoke to the council members about the potential issues that aggressive behavior from the Columbia Police Department could raise within the community.
Later in the meeting, the council voted unanimously to begin the distribution of funds for the CARES Act, which will see struggling small business in the area receive funding to assist them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joseph Elledge denied bond; murder case could go to trial by April
Appearing via a grainy camera feed from the Boone County Jail, murder suspect Joseph Elledge, 25, heard a Boone County Circuit Court judge deny a motion to set his bond at $750,000 on Monday afternoon.
Elledge is charged with the murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji, along with charges of child abuse of his daughter, who was a year old at the time of the suspected incident.
Capital City High School staff member dies of COVID-19 complications
Capital City High School paraprofessional James Coy, 71, has died of COVID-19 complications, according to a press release from the Jefferson City School District.
Coy died on Dec. 3 at SSM Health-St. Mary's, due to COVID-19 complications, according to his obituary.
He was a paraprofessional, or teacher's aide, at Capital City High School and had been with the district since 2010.
Mexico School District students return masked on Monday
Mexico School District students across all grade levels returned to in-person learning Monday after three weeks away from the classroom.
Most students and all staff members will now be required to wear masks of the district's about 2,450 students and 375 staff members. Only pre-K and kindergarten students are exempt from the mask mandate.
Coyote Hill foster home set to open in Jefferson City
Coyote Hill is opening a foster home with the help of members from Wesley United Methodist Church in Jefferson City and community members.
Coyote Hill is a ministry dedicated to providing safe homes for children in foster care that have been abused and neglected. It has provided this service for nearly 30 years in Harrisburg, where it has six foster homes.
Weather
Freezing fog in central Missouri! Temps are ranging from 23 to 28 degrees.Dense fog advisories are in effect this morning until 10amThis fog is freezing to your windshields. Poor visibility. Roads are in good shape #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/mhAcUOrIky— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 8, 2020