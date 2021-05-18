Columbia City Council tables Canton Estates discussion until June 21
At its meeting Monday night, the Columbia City Council again discussed the potential development of the Canton Estates subdivision, a projected 113-home development on the 63-acre property at Gans and Bearfield roads.
The council voted to table to discussion for five weeks, until its June 21 meeting. Council members said they hoped this would allow more time for completion of the proposal, as well as organization of the opposition.
Columbia City Council hears Hickman pool repair plan proposal
During the colder months, there have been issues with heating and operating the Hickman High School pool.
The Columbia City Council also heard an initial proposal for the a new heater at Monday night's meeting.
The estimated cost of the project is between $30,000 and $35,000. The Columbia Swim Club has agreed to pay $10,000 if city council approves the plan.
UPDATE: One person detained in Columbia human trafficking case
Eleven people — nine victims and two children — were rescued in a multi-agency human trafficking operation at the Holiday Inn East Hotel Friday in Columbia.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and anti-human trafficking groups helped with the rescue and provided services to the victims afterwards.
The Columbia Police Department Assistant Chief said no arrests were made but one person was detained.
Mexico School District experiences Facebook cyber-attack
The Mexico School District says it was a victim of a phishing scam which resulted in losing access and control to its Facebook account.
According to the district Superintendent Dr. Tammy Lupardus, a perpetrator gained access to and controlled the account and associated pages by hacking a staff member's personal Facebook account. The perpetrator then removed administrative privileges from all of the district personnel, which caused a total lockout.
The remaining of the district's data, systems and platforms remain secure.
CPS summer school to make up more than just lost time
Columbia Public Schools is bringing back summer school after the pandemic canceled all of its programs last year.
The summer school coordinator for CPS said while class times are being extended, programs are doing more than just making up for lost time. Summer school programs will be in person, five days a week.
"Our program is about enrichment and advancement and access to opportunities we might not otherwise be able to offer during the regular school year," Baumstark said.
Columbia businesses hope to find summer workers
Help wanted signs continue to litter the Columbia area, as the summer job search continues for businesses across the state and country.
According to a study by Drexel University, the predictive rate of employment for teenagers dropped from 30.7% to 22.8% due to the pandemic last year. These were historic lows.
Now that Columbia's health orders have expired, there has been an influx of business, but fewer workers to carry the load. Some local businesses have struggled since April and are currently looking for new employees.
WEATHER FORECAST
Today will have a chance for showers and a thunderstorm with some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s.