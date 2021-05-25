Family mourns the loss of 24-year-old shot at The Vault
The family of 24-year-old Junous O. Kelly is grieving after he was shot at The Vault on Clark Lane early Sunday morning. Deputies said they found Kelly after responding to a parking complaint at the Lakeview Mall.
Kelly's cousin, Angenique Thompson, was with him at the time of the shooting. "Shots rang out and everyone hit the floor," Thompson said. "Then, I got off the floor and lifted my head and saw that he was on the floor, so I ran over to apply pressure."
There have been no arrests regarding Kelly's murder. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).
Macon Utilities customers outraged at spike in natural gas prices from February storms
The February polar vortex that collapsed Texas' power grid and water systems led to a historic increase in natural gas prices, which had a major impact on local company Macon Utilities.
Stephanie Wilson, General Manager of Macon Utilities, said the company was monitoring the weather, but didn't anticipate the severity of the storm. She said the company spent their annual budget in less than four days.
Unfortunately, this cost falls on the customers. Macon Utilities customers must pay for the surge over the course of three years. Paying the entire cost upfront is not an option because of the payment plan decided by the Board of Public Works.
Local job fair offers hope for musicians and venue workers
The Blue Note held a job fair Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., ahead of the venue's return to full-capacity events this summer. The venue is hiring servers, bartenders, stagehands, security guards and more.
Venue Director Mike Nolan said candidates will receive confirmation emails as early as Monday night. He said the goal is to have all personnel added by the end of the week.
First Black woman appointed to Supreme Court of Missouri
Governor Mike Parson held a press conference Monday afternoon to announce Judge Robin Ransom as his selection to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri.
Judge Ransom is the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri.
Prior to her appointment to the bench, Judge Ransom served for six years as a Family Court Commissioner in the City of St. Louis. She also previously served in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as well as the St. Louis County Public Defender’s Office.
Hot real estate market in Jefferson City has buyers and sellers out of balance
It's a sellers market in Jefferson City, according to broker Dana Wildhaber.
"The market is insane," Wildhaber said. "Twenty-five years in the real estate business, my partners have 38 and 30 years respectively, and we've never seen anything like this."
Wildhaber said he's seeing housing prices inflate and multiple offers on the table for a single property, specifically homes in the $100,000 to $200,000 range.
He explained that it's tough for buyers to get into the market because of these numbers. Specifically, he said a lot of properties are being sold without appraisals and inspections which he said cheats some buyers "out of safeguards." He said the hot market right now is throwing off the balance of buyers and sellers.
MSHP: 11-year-old boy drowns in Missouri's Big River
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy drowned over the weekend while swimming in the Big River in Jefferson County.
Officials say the boy was with his family Sunday for a birthday celebration near the river and was wearing a life jacket.
Investigators say the boy was trying to swim downstream when he became hung up on a log in the middle of the river and went under.
WEATHER FORECAST
Tuesday will be entering a stormy pattern with passing showers possible during Tuesday morning and potential storms in the afternoon and evening. Main storm hazards for today include small hair and gusty winds around 30 to 40 mph.