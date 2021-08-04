Columbia City Council to consider new mask mandate at special meeting
Columbia City Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to discuss enacting a new mask mandate.
At last Monday's city council meeting, the council voted 4-2 to the meeting and public hearing on masking. Fourth Ward councilperson Ian Thomas was not present.
The meeting for mandating masks will be held in the council chambers at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9.
One restaurant owner, Greg Butler, co-owner and general manager of Sagua La Grande Cuban Café said he tracks the numbers everyday.
"I think that if it stays the way it is [referring to positive case number] right now and gets better, then no, but if it gets worse, then yes, of course I'm in favor for it," Butler said regarding a mask mandate.
The end of the federal eviction moratorium falls heavier on mid-Missouri's marginalized communities
More than 3 million people said they were going to be evicted within the next two months following the end of the federal eviction moratorium, according to CNN. In Missouri, thousands of families face potential eviction.
In Columbia, Rock the Community, a local organization that provides assistance, has been helping people helping people since the moratorium expired over the weekend.
According to the organization's assistant director, Rodney March, roughly 300 people have called looking for assistance in the past few days.
March said the end of the moratorium will harm families from marginalized communities, across the nation and throughout Missouri.
"It's almost a pandemic in itself that we're about to create," March said.
Parson grants 12 pardons, including Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Gov. Mike Parson announced Mark and Patricia McCloskey were pardoned on Tuesday.
The McCloskeys are two of the 12 people that Parson pardoned. Two other sentences were also commuted.
Back in late June the McCloskeys pointed firearms at protesters who marched too close to their home in a private community during George Floyd protests in St. Louis.
Then on July 20 of last year, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges against the couple. The McCloskeys pled guilty to misdemeanor offenses, and both individuals had to pay fines. The guns used in the incident were surrendered and taken away.
Following win in St. Louis, AG Schmitt files lawsuit to end Kansas City mask mandate
Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit to end the recently enacted mask mandate in Kansas City.
Schmitt's lawsuit was filed in Jackson County early Tuesday afternoon and argues that the mask mandate in Kansas City is "unreasonable and unconstitutional."
Earlier Tuesday, Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo agreed with Schmitt and has put St. Louis County's new mask requirement on hold for at least two weeks
Columbia has not yet decided to enact a mask mandate. However, there will be a council meeting next Monday night.
First Alert Weather