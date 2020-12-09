Officials aiming to have COVID-19 vaccine administered within 96 hours of authorization
Pfizer and Moderna both have vaccine candidates awaiting EUAs, and the US Food and Drug Administration has confirmed Pfizer's safety and efficacy ahead of a Thursday approval meeting. The anticipated approval comes as the US suffers spikes in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Citizen's Police Review Board to address viral traffic stop video and CPD Chief Jones
The Citizen's Police Review Board (CPRB) will meet Wednesday night following community response to a viral traffic stop video that occurred in September.
The board will discuss the Sept. 2 body camera footage released by the Columbia Police Department. The discussion will take place during the open session to the public with community leaders, followed by a period of public comment.
CPD to crack down on traffic violations enforcement during holiday season
The Columbia Police Department is increasing its enforcement of hazardous moving violations and impaired driving violations through the month of December.
Enforcement of these traffic laws will involve both on-duty personnel who are working their regular shifts, as well as officers working overtime funded by MODoT grants.
House will vote on stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown
The House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown at the end of the week, buying more time for negotiations over sweeping legislation to keep the government funded along with additional pandemic relief.
50-year-old Christmas tree farm closes in midst of demand increase
The owners of the Timber View Tree decided to permanently close its doors. COVID-19 is not the blame for closure.
“We had a disease that came in and we didn't really take care of it like we should have and it really infected the rest of the trees we had here,” the owner of the farm, Daryll Raitt said.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Wednesday – No issues with fog this morning and any frost will be patchy. Temps in the middle to upper 30s this morning, rising to near 60 this afternoon under sunny skies.
Thursday – More sunshine, still mild. Morning temps in the middle 30s, rising in the lower 60s. Cloudy will move in Thursday night.
