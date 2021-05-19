A new proposal would allow public vote on Missouri gas tax hike
Missouri lawmakers passed a bill last week to raise the state's gas tax from 17-cents a gallon to 29.5 cents a gallon gradually over the next five years. Currently, Missouri has the second-lowest fuel tax in the nation.
Americans for Prosperity-Missouri, a Missouri conservative advocacy group, filed a petition to put the new gas tax on the ballot. If approved, the measure would go on the 2022 ballot.
Local nonprofit, students will benefit from child tax credits
The first set of child tax credits is set to go out on July 15. Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Columbia Valorie Livingston said many of her children are living in poverty and their families would benefit from the help. The effects of the tax credit will also allow the organization to open up more spots for children.
Under the relief package, eligible parents will receive $300 a month for each child under 6 and $250 a month for those ages 6 to 17. Over 39 million American households will benefit — approximately 88% of the nation's children.
School bus attempts to drive through high floodwaters in Howard County
A school bus in Howard County tried to drive through high floodwaters on Route Z. The Howard County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the bus and urged residents to "use common sense" and "never drive through flood water."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Route Z and Route H remain closed in Howard County due to flooding.
Inventory shortages, manufacturing delays impacting new car sales in mid-Missouri
Car dealerships in mid-Missouri are struggling to fill their lots as manufacturing delays continue. The limited supply has driven up the price of both new and used vehicles. A shortage of computer chips is the cause of the delays.
Some experts predict the market will improve later in the year, but one dealership owner in Jefferson City said "things will break" in the third and fourth quarter.
Callaway County EMS hosts grand opening of new headquarters
The Callaway County Emergency Medical Services held the grand opening of its new headquarters at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The event coincidences with National EMS Week.
The new facility is 19,000 square feet with enough space for four frontline ambulances, a mass casualty incident trailer, a supervisor response vehicle and space for training facilities, sleeping rooms and more.
WEATHER FORECAST
Today will be cloudy with possible isolated thunderstorms. However, most of the day will be dry with highs in the middle 70s.