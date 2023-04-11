Columbia police search for suspect in shooting that injured two
Officers from the Columbia Police Department were searching for a shooting suspect Monday afternoon in the Conley Road shopping area.
Officers responded to the Hy-Vee gas station on Trimble Road before noon and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post from CPD.
Police say they believe the suspect left a vehicle at Aldi on East Business Loop 70. The vehicle was towed away from the store parking lot.
A woman was also briefly detained at Aldi, the sergeant said.
Three newly elected Columbia School Board members sworn in
April Ferrao, Paul Harper, and John Lyman were sworn into their newly elected positions on the Columbia School Board Monday night.
They discussed their goals for their terms on the school board and what they're hoping those terms might look like, including improving student outcomes, providing more transparency and updating district policies.
After being sworn in, they participated in their first school board meeting and discussed several different topics, including the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the district and the teachers as represented by Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
They approved the salary schedule for teachers contingent on the contract being ratified by the teachers union.
Fulton named finalist for All-American City award highlighting community projects
The city of Fulton has been named as one of 20 national finalists for the annual All-American City award, which is given by the National Civic League.
According to its website, this year's awards will "recognize communities that are working to improve the health and well-being of young people, with particular attention to efforts that engage young people in this work."
The city’s application highlighted three of its recent community projects: the Afghan Refugee Resettlement Project, Local Lemon and the construction of Legends Rec-Plex.
MSHP investigating Sunday night shooting involving Camdenton police officer
A woman is stable after a shooting involving a Camdenton police officer Sunday night.
The Camdenton Police Department requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate the shooting, which happened near Osage Avenue and Iowa Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to residents, a young woman beloved by the community was involved in the shooting.
The officer who shot their gun has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of MSHP's investigation, per department policy.