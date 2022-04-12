UPDATE: Randolph County law enforcement arrest armed barricaded man after 20 hour standoff
Officials have arrested Stephen Thorp and transported him to the Randolph County Jail.
Thorp was in a standoff with police for more than 20 hours before being taken into custody.
Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said 59-year-old Stephen Jay Thorp is on parole for second-degree murder. Wilson added that he broke his parole by committing other crimes.
Wilson said Thorp fired four rounds inside the home and shot a drone down. About 50 officers from various agencies were at the scene, including Moberly SWAT, the sheriff's department, the highway patrol and the U.S. Marshals.
TARGET 8: State coroner commission to meet even with two vacant seats
The Coroner Standards and Training Commission is set to meet for the first time on Tuesday, nearly two years after Gov. Mike Parson signed House bill 2046 into law.
The bill created the commission to establish training requirements for each county coroner, but it hasn't been able to meet yet because of vacant seats on the board. The board can now meet on Tuesday because it has reached a quorum of appointed positions by Parson.
Some of the advocates behind the bill said this long of a wait to get things started is unacceptable.
Jay Minor is one of the people who has been working toward statewide coroner reform for years prior to Parson signing the bill into law.
"We wanted to make it our goal that this didn't happen anymore," Minor said. "But for all these years, it's still happening. Even right now, here and today."
Columbia police charge teenager in connection to weekend shooting
Columbia police has arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane.
Marquez Elam, 19, of Columbia, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree assault, shooting a firearm from a motor vehicle, armed criminal action, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Columbia Housing Authority holds community engagement event
The Columbia Housing Authority hosted an event on Monday to inform the public about improving its Park Avenue and Providence Walkway properties.
Randy Cole, the CEO of Columbia Housing Authority, said that public input is necessary when working on this kind of project.
"It's really important to get that community support buy in, as well as information from the community to figure out, you know, what, what is our community desire in terms of what the development could look like?" Cole said.
The next step in the process of this project is getting the funds needed to make improvements to those residences. Cole said Columbia Housing Authority will apply for grants to get funding.
CPS board approves capital projects, tables funding for gender-affirming closet
The Columbia School Board met Monday to vote on a range of items ranging from capital projects to teacher pay to a closet for LGBTQ students.
In their first meeting since the municipal election, Superintendent Brian Yearwood administered the oath of office for newly elected board member Suzette Waters. Blake Willoughby was sworn in for a second term.
The board elected former David Seamon to become board president.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Much of the day will feature times of clouds and times of abundant sunshine. Temperatures will return to the 80s in the afternoon as winds gust around 35 mph from the south.
The cold front that moved through Monday morning has been holding to our south, but will now push back north as a warm front, hence the warm day.
Tuesday night, around or after midnight, we will be watching for a storm complex to our northwest.