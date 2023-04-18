Columbia City Council approves multi-million dollar plan to replace downtown public housing
The Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve an American Rescue Plan Act funding agreement to replace public housing on Park Avenue. This was the first meeting for newly-elected members Nick Knoth and Don Waterman.
The Columbia Housing Authority noted the updates were overdue given numerous structural problems with the property. The $20 million proposed project plans to replace the 70 current affordable housing properties with 79 newly constructed units.
Multiple gun law bills advance at the state Capitol
Various bills regarding firearms and carrying a concealed weapon were proposed and discussed Monday on the House floor and during the House Rules committee hearing.
HB 282 would loosen firearm restrictions. It would allow a concealed carry permit holder to lawfully carry firearms on public transportation and lower the age requirement for concealed carry permits from at least 19 to 18 years of age or older.
Other bills advancing in the state Capitol include allowing school officers to bring firearms into schools or district-sanctioned events and preventing red flag laws from being enforced in Missouri.
Missouri House committee moves forward with transgender athletics bill
A Missouri House committee voted to pass legislation impacting transgender rights that would affect the future of athletics in the state.
HB 183 passed in the Fiscal Review Committee Monday in a room packed full of representatives.
This legislation restricts transgender student athletes to compete in events of the opposite sex.
Each school district in violation, as stated in the perfected bill summary, would have “a percentage of any monthly distribution of state formula funding and any other revenues from the state” taken away.
Maries County residents start clean-up efforts after EF2 tornado
A severe storm passed through Missouri Saturday, causing damage to structures and injuries to some residents.
The National Weather Service in Springfield reported an EF2 tornado was responsible for the damage in the county. The area saw winds at nearly 100 miles per hour during the storm.
Five people were injured, according to law enforcement. There were several reports of damaged homes along Highway 63 and Highway A and uprooted trees and hail all across the Vichy area. Right outside of Vichy, the Rolla National Airport was also hit.
Columbia construction supply employees strike over pay, working conditions
A group of Columbia construction supply employees say they are fed up with current working conditions.
Employees of Wildcat Materials officially went on strike Monday. They partnered with Laborers' International Union of North America Local 955, a Missouri construction labor union that has assisted in bargaining with management.
Forecast: Quiet and warmer for the middle of the week
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the day with morning temperatures starting in the middle 40s and highs in the middle to upper 70s.
A stray shower is possible, but most of the region won’t see any rainfall.