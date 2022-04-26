Missouri Senate discusses details on sports wagering bill
The Missouri Senate is finalizing details on a bill that could legalize sports betting in Missouri casinos and online.
Legislators in committee on Monday discussed an appropriate tax rate to include in the bill and what the tax revenue from the bets would go toward. The tax rate could end up anywhere from 8% to 21%, and some legislators are pushing for a portion of the revenue to go toward gambling addiction treatment programs.
Daniel Wallach is an attorney who works in the regulated sports betting and gaming industry. He said Missouri is in line to have the most extensive rollout of sports betting in any state of the country.
"Missouri is one of the most progressive markets for sports betting. It will have among the highest number of licenses, as well as direct participation by the professional sports teams," Wallach said.
Parson meets with Columbia leaders to discuss youth law enforcement career opportunities
A meeting was held at the State Capitol Monday afternoon to discuss opportunities for students to get involved in law enforcement.
Gov. Mike Parson met with Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and Brandon Russell, the director of Columbia Area Career Center, to talk about career opportunities for high school students to get involved in policing.
Gov. Parson said he wants to expand policing programs beyond just the Columbia Area Career Center.
“Trying to look at the future of law enforcement and how we can partner with the local community and the state,” Parson said.
JCPD takes initial steps to hire new police chief among staffing shortages in the department
The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) is in the process of hiring a new police chief.
Current Police Chief Roger Schroeder announced his retirement in February but has agreed to stay until he is replaced.
The hiring of a new police chief comes as JCPD and other police departments nationwide are facing severe staffing shortages.
In order to incentivize individuals to join the police department and fire department, back in November, Jefferson City voters approved a .25% sales tax that goes toward salaries for the city's public safety employees.
Boone County health department partners with MU for 'comfort clinic'
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available on Saturday, April 30, for local residents who are anxious about needles or vaccines.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a "comfort clinic" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The comfort clinic is open to all ages interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 that may be anxious about needles or the process of receiving a vaccine, according to a news release.
Ukrainian woman living in Fulton gathers donations from Missourians to send back home
Inessa Morelock has watched the conflict in Ukraine unfold from her home in Fulton. She's over 5,000 miles away from her 93-year-old father and two of her friends who are back in her home city of Karkhiv, Ukraine.
"I get checks and letters and homemade cards from people basically from all over the state," Morelock said. "Friends of the friends, it's just like a ripple effect. And it feels so good to know that so many people care. They want this war to end. And they want to help Ukrainian people."
Now, she just wants to keep spreading the message about the conflict and her family back home to as many people as she can.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Tuesday will feature abundant sunshine with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and highs warming to the lower 60s.
Winds will be fairly calm through the day, making for a great day to get yard work done!
Wednesday will be another great day to get outside and it will be more seasonal for this time of the year with highs in the lower 70s.