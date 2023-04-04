Boonville High School names new principal
Brent Hodge has been named the principal of Boonville High School beginning in the 2023-24 school year, the Boonville R-1 Board of Education announced Monday.
Hodge was previously with the Macon R-1 School District for six years, where he served as superintendent, high school principal and high school assistant principal.
Voter's Guide: What to know ahead of April 4 election in Missouri
KOMU 8 has compiled a list of candidates and propositions on your April 4 ballot to help you make informed decisions.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must bring a valid photo ID — such as a Missouri driver's license, passport or military ID — in order to cast their ballot.
STORM MODE: Two rounds of strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Tuesday as two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across central Missouri.
Boone County sees record number of early ballots during absentee voting
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon says the number of early ballots for the April 4 election is over 2,200. That's a jump she estimates to be about 1,000 more than usual thanks to the introduction of no-excuse absentee voting.
Recovering Hermann police officer being moved to Colorado rehab hospital
Adam Sullentrup, 31, will be escorted by family and friends to Spirit of St. Louis Airport at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to be transferred for continuing rehabilitation treatment at Craig Hospital in Engelwood, Colorado.
Bill that changes 'missing child' definition moves closer to becoming law
House bill 355, which would change the way 17-year-olds are classified should they run away from home, advanced through the House Rules Committee hearing on Monday.