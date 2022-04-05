Columbia City Council votes to put roll cart question on ballot; approves Sinclair road development
The Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday to put the question of removing the ban on roll carts on the August ballot and approved a development project on Sinclair Road.
Roll Cart Debate
The council conducted two votes: one on whether it should repeal the ban outright and a second on whether to leave the issue up to voters. The city council rejected getting rid of the ban outright in a 4-3 vote.
The city clerk approved a petition in March with over 3,000 signatures of residents who supported repealing the 2016 voter ruling that banned roll carts.
Boone County Election Day: What to expect on Proposition 1 Use Tax
Voters heading to the polls on Tuesday in Boone County can expect to see Proposition 1 Use Tax on the ballot. The legislation proposes to add a sales tax on out-of-state vendors for online purchases.
Columbia and Ashland voters will vote on two propositions for the use tax, one for the city and one for the county. Boone County's use tax would be 1.75%, Columbia's would be 2% and Ashland's would be 2.5% for out-of-state vendors. The proposed sales tax on the ballot is the exact same as what residents already pay when buying from local businesses in person.
Bench trial scheduled to begin Monday for Columbia murder conspiracy defendant
The trial for a Columbia man charged with conspiracy to commit murder began Monday morning.
Mehrdad Fotoohighiam will have a bench trial after he waived a jury trial.
Fotoohighiam faces charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, tampering with a witness and conspiracy to tamper with a witness in a felony prosecution.
Residents concerned for safety after burglaries reported at student apartment complex
A student housing apartment complex in the 1400 block of Grindstone Plaza Drive has had two confirmed burglaries over the last week, according to the Columbia Police Department.
CPD said it responded to a burglary call on March 29. A female resident said she opened the door and two individuals wearing ski masks barged into her apartment. The victim told police she barricaded herself in a bedroom while the suspects damaged property inside before fleeing. Police reported that nothing was stolen and that it is an ongoing investigation.
Governor Parson fighting to keep Chiefs in Missouri
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has vowed to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in the state of Missouri amidst the possibility of a new stadium for the Chiefs in the near future.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Parson said he spoke with Chiefs president Mark Donovan and told him Missouri "will compete with any state trying to move the Chiefs."
“Missouri has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs for nearly 60 years, and we don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon,” said Parson.
The Chiefs' current lease on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium expires in 2031. Donovan previously told Kansas City media outlets that the franchise has explored options for a potential new stadium specifically in the state of Kansas.
BBB warns of Holt Summit contractor after residents say it failed to meet their needs.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising consumers to use caution if doing business with Bath Transformations LLC, a contractor from Holts Summit.
Consumers reported to BBB the company failed to start or finish projects, did not provide refunds, failed to contact customers and provided poor customer service.
Dan Bridges said he found out about Bath Transformations LLC at a home and garden show in the area back in April 2021. He said he and his wife were looking for a contractor to remodel their bathroom.