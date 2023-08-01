Boone Health eliminates 62 positions, citing increasing costs
Boone Health announced Monday it will eliminate 62 of its 2,320 positions. The elimination is one part of the company's "continuing efforts to contain costs and increase efficiencies," a news release said.
Out of the 62 positions, 47 are currently unfilled and 15 are held by current employees. Those employees will receive severance pay based on their position and years worked.
It's not clear which positions are being cut and when the cuts will take effect.
Man charged with killing of missing Monroe County woman
A Madison man was charged with second-degree murder Monday in connection to the December 2021 disappearance of a Holliday, Missouri, woman.
Lyle Miller, 65, was arrested Friday after state and local law enforcement searched his home and land for 90-year-old Betty Hayes, who was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2021.
Human remains were recovered Friday from a pond on Miller's 40-acre land in Monroe County, south of Route AA, according to court documents. The remains were consistent with Hayes, court documents noted, but an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Go COMO combines Columbia bus routes for efficiency
Go COMO will begin route combining on all fixed route buses beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.
"Instead of having six buses running six routes, now we have three buses running those same routes," John Ogan, spokesperson for Columbia Public Works, said.
The new routes that will combine red and green routes, gold and blue routes, and orange and black routes. Go COMO will not remove any stops from service, but buses will visit the normal stops less frequently, at 90-minute intervals instead of 45-minute intervals.
New Missouri regulations aim to protect children from consuming marijuana products
After decades of pushing "plain packaging" for tobacco products to make cigarettes less appealing to young people, Missouri is now testing to see if the same impact goes for recreational marijuana.
New regulations from the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) for the packaging, labeling and design of marijuana products went into effect Sunday.
The new regulations aim to prevent children from ingesting marijuana products.
Papa's Cat Café sold to owners of beloved Columbia pet shop
Cat lovers rejoice! Papa's Cat Café has been sold to the owners of a beloved Columbia pet shop.
Jessica and Kyle Schlosser, owners of Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market, are the new owners of the cat café, according to Facebook posts from both of the stores.
Papa's announced in May that they decided to not renew its lease. Monday was the official last day of its building lease, and also the day Papa's officially signed the papers and sold the business to the Schlossers.
Flash flooding concerns, more storm chances coming
Parts of mid-Missouri are starting this morning off with heavy rainfall and severe storms. This pattern of rounds of showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours tonight.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until 10 a.m. for most counties along and west of Highway 63 in mid-Missouri. We are in a Storm Mode Index of 2 this morning due to the heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts. Some large hail also cannot be ruled out.
Temperatures today will climb into the 80s — possibly middle 80s if we get some sunshine.