Columbia City Council votes down mask mandate
The Columbia City Council did not pass a potential mask mandate at its Monday night meeting.
The council had three yes votes from council members Skala, Fowler and Waner, and three no votes from Mayor Treece and council members Ptizer and Peters.
A memo from the city manager and city staff that was submitted as a supporting document on the agenda said "city staff does not recommend passage of the ordinance."
Director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services Stephanie Browning gave a staff report at the beginning of the meeting.
"I don't believe that a mask mandate is going to significantly increase mask wearing," Browning said. "It's going to take a significant amount of our staff time... I really just believe our time is better spent working on education, outreach and vaccination."
UPDATE: Columbia Public Schools passes wage increase for paraprofessionals
The Columbia School Board passed a pay increase for paraprofessionals in the district at its meeting Monday evening.
With two weeks until school starts, the district has more than 50 open paraprofessional positions, which is one-third of the total positions, according to the school board agenda.
According to Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education Special Education coordinator Tim Roling, paraprofessionals are important for special education programs and having a shortage of them can be challenging to other school faculty.
"It certainly creates more work for every other adult in the building and they are going to do their best to help meet the needs of all the students," said Roling. "Paraprofessionals are just so helpful and well-rounded individuals that do a number of different things including reinforcing what the teachers have already taught or going out into the regular classrooms and help regular teachers. They can set up accommodations for students that struggle in class."
Columbia man held in jail for assault and rape allegations
A 27-year-old Columbia man was booked Sunday night on second-degree domestic assault and first-degree rape charges in regards to bruises found on his girlfriend during a wellness check.
According to the probable cause statement, William Owens assaulted the woman after she got home from work Saturday evening. An argument broke out about text messages the woman had received.
Owens allegedly slammed her head against a cabinet, slapped her face multiple times and prevented her from leaving the home. Owens also attempted to choke the woman by covering her mouth and nose.
Owens ended up sitting on her stomach and continuing the argument. The probable cause statement also described Owens allegedly sexually assaulting the victim the next morning.
Columbia Police investigate Monday overnight assault
Columbia Police responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Hickman Avenue on Monday around 1:19 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was being treated by EMS for a non-life threatening laceration on his leg. The victim reported that earlier, he and the suspect had been drinking at a restaurant.
According to the release, the suspect brandished a small knife and cut the victim. The suspect left the residence following the incident.
The suspect was described as in his 30’s, wearing all black clothing. The suspect’s last direction of travel was unknown.
Missing Illinois swimmer found after drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Missouri State Troopers have located the body of a swimmer who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon.
An incident report from MSHP says Sean Jouglard, 21, of Waterloo, Illinois, was found Monday afternoon.
Around 8:35 a.m. Monday, MSHP Troop F tweeted that divers were conducting a search around the 20.1 mile marker of the main channel at the Lake and to avoid the area. The report says the drowning occurred Sunday around 6:10 p.m. as Jouglard exited the open bow boat voluntarily to go swimming and did not re-surface.
Next of kin has been notified.