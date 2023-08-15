Donald Trump and 18 others indicted in Georgia trial over 2020 election meddling
Donald Trump faces a fourth indictment, this time in Fulton County, Georgia and faces charges related to racketeering and violating his oath of office.
The charges stem from the former president's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
Among the 18 others included in the indictment document are Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, Trump-era Justice Department Official, Jeffrey Clark, who partook in efforts to undo the 2020 election in Georgia.
Columbia School Board approves amended SRO contract
The Columbia School Board unanimously approved a contract for school resources officers, after voting on many amendments and hearing a variety of opinions during public comment, Monday evening.
Four school resource officers will work during the regular school year, with one on duty during the summer. Officers will be stationed at Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools.
Woman charged in 4-year-old's death declared incompetent
Quatavia Givens, accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray, was declared incompetent by Cole County Judge, William Hickle, on Monday.
Authorities found the remains of the Jefferson City boy several days after he was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2018.
Givens has now been committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, and will undergo a case review on March 7, 2024. All hearings and trials before that date have been canceled.
Kansas Police Raid Marion County newspaper
Officials with the Marion Police Department confiscated computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record in Friday's raid.
On Monday, Kansas state authorities confirmed they are also involved in a criminal probe of the newspaper over allegations that it illegally obtained and used personal information about a local business owner.
Biden Administration pushes colleges to pursue racial diversity even without affirmative action
New guidance from the Biden administration urges colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity on their campuses after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in admissions.
Colleges are safe to focus their recruiting in high minority areas, for example, and take steps to retain students of color who are already on campus, including by offering affinity clubs geared toward students of a certain race.
Forecast: Another sunny day with below-average temperatures
We are starting off this morning feeling like fall, and temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will run almost 10 degrees below average with low humidity levels again.
Temperatures will gradually warm up into the rest of the week with highs back in the middle 80s by Thursday and Friday. Upper 80s and lower 90s return for the weekend. Humidity levels will climb toward the end of the week and into the weekend.