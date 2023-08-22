Mothers who lost children in Columbia apartment fire sue property owners
Two mothers who lost their children in a Columbia apartment fire last December are suing the apartment complex and its owners.
Tamitra Williams and Shania Pate filed a lawsuit Monday against LIH Columbia Square Associates, as well as Kansas City-based Yarco Company, Inc., and LEDG Capital, LLC, based out of St. Louis.
Seven-year-old Jyneisha Washington and 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate died in the Dec. 14, 2022, fire at the Columbia Square Townhome Apartments, which provides affordable housing for low-income families.
Employees of Campus Lodge speak out about move-in issues
Residents of Campus Lodge faced lengthy wait times Friday when they tried to get their apartment keys to move in before school started.
Many people waited for hours in a stand-still line. At the front of the line, the residents said they were told by staff that they were unable to get in contact with the apartment complex's upper management.
While some residents were able to gain access to their apartments, they faced more disappointment after seeing the unclean state of their new home. Some residents weren't able even get their keys. Those housed in Buildings 10 through 13 were told to try again the next day.
Columbia City Council to discuss budget, vote on future of McKinney Building
The Columbia City Council discussed multiple items at its meeting Monday night.
Columbia City Council voted unanimously to purchase the historic McKinney Building on Broadway for $1.7 million.
They also voted to keep property tax rates constant from last year's budget. The proposed property tax rate is $0.4032 per $100 valuation.
Council voted to authorize a license agreement with Moberly Area Community College for use of a portion of property at the Columbia Regional Airport (COU) for a commercial truck driver instruction and training program.
As for the budget, the final public hearing about the budget will be held at the next city council meeting on Sept. 5 and the budget is expected to be approved on Sept. 18.
Randolph County citizens voice concerns about animal waste basin
Randolph County citizens met at the Natural Resources Department on Monday for a public hearing against the potential animal waste basin that would affect the county.
The animal waste basin would be constructed by the Denali Water Solutions which is a company based out in Arkansas.
Members of the Randolph County community created Citizens of Randolph county against pollution (C.R.A.P). C.R.A.P's efforts have included petitions, fundraising and educating in order to get the Department of Natural Resources to deny Denali's permits.
First elementary STEM academy opens in Jefferson City School District
Thorpe Gordon Academy reopened as Thorpe Gordon STEM Academy Monday, making it Jefferson City's first STEM school in the district.
Elected officials and school representatives gathered in the gymnasium for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the summer-long process of renovations.
The district spent around $6 million for the new transformation.