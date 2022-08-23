Administrators planning through economic uncertainty as students return to class
Monday was the first day of class for many schools including the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. School districts are affected by staff shortages and an increase in inflation which also affects the military academy.
"I think we're coming out of COVID, but again, a lot of the challenges now are economic challenges," said Richard Geraci the president of the Missouri Military Academy. "We want to be able to provide the same high-quality education that we have in the past, but there are a lot of financial challenges."
Geraci said there haven't been any reductions to the value of his students' academic experience during this year's challenges.
Rally held to advocate for change within Missouri's Child Protective Services system
Citizens gathered at the capital to raise awareness for change within the Missouri foster care, family court and other child protective services Monday afternoon.
Kelly Hill, the executive director of Heart of Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) was not present at the rally but said the system is flawed in many ways.
“It is a very strained system right now," Hill said. "The Department of Social Services, its children’s division, is struggling so hard to have adequate staffing levels for their foster care case management.”
City of Columbia hosts meet and greet for fire chief finalists
Columbia residents were able to attend a meet and greet for the finalists for the city's open fire chief position. The final three candidates are Brian Dunn, Christopher Riley and Clayton Farr Jr.
"The services you're delivering to the citizens of Columbia are top notch," Dunn said. "The city is growing, there are things going on, and there are stations being built, so the opportunities you get to do as a fire chief don't come along everyday."
Parson announces special session for proposed tax cuts and agriculture tax credits
Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session on tax cuts and credits Monday during a news conference.
The special session will start Sept. 6 at noon. Parson said the goal is to make "historical income tax cuts" and extend programs related to agricultural tax credits for at least six years. Parson's proposed tax plan would reduce the top individual income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. It would also eliminate the bottom income tax bracket and increase the standard deduction for individuals by $2,000 and $4,000 for married joint filers.
Charges filed against driver in fatal boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Charges were filed Monday against the driver of a boat that crashed into a rock bluff at Lake of he Ozarks and killed 58-year-old Thomas McKown over the weekend.
Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards, faces a felony charge for boating while intoxicated resulting in the death of another and a misdemeanor charge for operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner.
Forecast: Dry, sunny days as temps return to near-normal this school week
Warm, sunny days continue this week as rain stays out of the region until next week.
Tuesday will start out nice and mild with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There may be patchy fog again in fog-prone areas. Look for more sunshine mixed with passing afternoon clouds...We'll call it mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Thursday, temps may even warm to near 90 degrees which would be the first time this has happened since August 14th, nearly ten days ago! We have had some very since, comfortable days lately.