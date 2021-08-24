Endangered person advisory canceled in Osage Beach
The Osage Beach Police Department canceled an endangered person advisory after a missing person incident.
Randel Lee McDonough Jr. was last seen Aug. 15 when he was dropped off at a Hy-vee supermarket near 929 Highway D in Osage Beach.
According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 39-year-old was found and is safe.
Boone County Sheriff investigating deaths of woman, 11-year-old girl
The victims were identified as 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter Jozee Abitz.
According to Allison's father Martin Abitz, Allison was a teacher at Bush Elementary in Fulton.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested or charged in relation to the deaths.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
Columbia Police respond to shots fired near Douglass Park
Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired on North Fifth Street near Douglass Park just after 8 p.m. Monday night.
There was a large police presence at the scene but officers offered no additional information.
The Columbia Police Department told KOMU they will issue a press release when more information is available.
The Blue Note, Rose Music Hall to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test
Starting Sept. 6, visitors to The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all events.
The venues announced the changes Monday. Proof of vaccination must be a physical vaccine card or a printed photocopy. Visitors must have received their last dose of the vaccine no less than 14 days prior to the event to gain entry.
Masks are currently required for unvaccinated guests and recommended for fully vaccinated guests.
Boone County health department expects increase in vaccination rate as FDA approves Pfizer vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning for individuals 16 years and older.
Sarah Humm, Public Information Specialist for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), said this will encourage more individuals to get the vaccine.
"Hopefully now that barrier has been taken down since it has been fully approved from the FDA, " Humm said.
PHHS will host clinics this week at the following locations:
- Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Como Smoke and Fire
- 4600 Paris Road 102, Columbia
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Columbia College move-in day
- Columbia College Center Quad
- 1001 Rogers St., Columbia
- 12 to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Food Truck Roundup
- MU Health Care Pavilion
- 1701 W. Ash St., Columbia
- 4 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 26
- Southern Boone Farmers Market
- 405 S. Main, Ashland
- 3 to 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 27
- Welcome Inn
- 1612 N. Providence Road, Columbia
- 1 to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28
- Columbia Farmers Market
- MU Health Care Pavilion
- 1701 W. Ash St., Columbia
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28
- Albert-Oakland Park - Shelter 3
- 1900 Blue Ridge Road, Columbia
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28
- Meriwether Café
- 700 First St., Rocheport
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28
- NAACP Voter Rally
- Boone County Courthouse
- 705 E. Walnut St., Columbia
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST