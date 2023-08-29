Shooting at Ballenger Lane leaves one wounded
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting near Arena Liquor on Ballenger Lane, which left one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
According to police at the scene, the suspect fled the area. Officers have been dispatched around the area to look for them.
MU Health Care denies access to puberty blockers, hormones for established youth patients
Youth receiving gender-affirming care at MU Health Care will no longer be able to receive puberty blockers or hormones despite a new law that allows them to continue the care.
Senate bill 49 prohibits those under 18 from beginning gender-affirming treatment, including receiving puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery, but minors who are already receiving treatment are allowed to continue, according to the bill's text.
But MU Health Care will no longer administer or prescribe puberty blockers or hormones due to the "significant legal liability" under the new law, MU Health Care said in a statement.
Missouri Task Force 1, lineworkers deployed to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
Missouri Task Force 1 and Missouri Utilities are set to deploy to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.
MO-TF1 received orders Monday to be deployed to Pensacola, Florida, ahead of the storm, while 68 lineworkers and other utility personnel from Carthage, Chillicothe, Columbia, Hannibal, Higginsville, Independence, Kennett, Macon, Nixa, Odessa, Palmyra, Poplar Bluff, and Springfield, will stage in Jacksonville, Florida.
Idalia is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning near the Big Bend of Florida.
New state law provides first responders with mental health resources
First responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) will benefit from a new state law that went into effect Monday.
Senate bill 24, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, grants all first responders suffering from PTSD worker's compensation. A first responder does not require a physical injury in order to be eligible for benefits, according to the bill.
The bill also creates a voluntary benefits pool for those first responders looking for mental health treatment, with coverage up to $10,000.
Physical therapy services in Missouri are now readily accessible
As of Monday, direct access for physical therapy services is now available for Missourians.
Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate bill 51 into law on April 27, which allows patients to see a physical therapist without a referral or prescription from a physician. Patients can now schedule appointments or walk into a physical therapy clinic and be seen.
Before the bill was passed, Missouri was one of three states that didn't allow patients to seek direct care from physical therapist.