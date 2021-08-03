Health director recommends masks, no mandate at city council meeting
During Monday night's Columbia City Council meeting, health department director Stephanie Browning gave an update on the local COVID-19 situation.
Browning suggested everyone should follow the C.D.C. guidance and wear a mask regardless of vaccination status in public indoor spaces. However, she does not recommend a mask mandate.
"We never had the mechanism or the tools to enforce it," Browning said of the last mask mandate.
The council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included nearly $200,000 in funding for a program that will try to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. The program is a partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The program will work on increasing adult vaccination rates for COVID-19. The state COVID-19 dashboard shows an estimated 53.6% of Boone County residents have initiated vaccination. Statewide, 48.3% of people have initiated vaccination.
Sister-in-law of Ashland murder victim wants justice for his death
On July 30, Moises Hernandez-Sanchez was stabbed on the 100 block of East Liberty Lane in Ashland.
Robin Morales-Sanchez, who police say killed Hernandez-Sanchez, is still evading authorities. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and citizens should not attempt to contact him.
Hernandez-Sanchez’s sister-in-law, Megan Luis, wants justice for his death.
“There are just no emotions for what happened to my family,” Luis said. “I hope this heinous act never takes place in a community like Ashland ever again.”
Anyone with information regarding Robin Morales-Sanchez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Ashland Police Department via Boone County Joint Communications or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at (573) 875-8477.
City manager Glascock responds to employee separations
Four Columbia city employees were placed on administrative leave on July 9 and were given an ultimatum by the city. Following these events and the accusation of a First Amendment violation, Columbia City Manager John Glascock has released a statement regarding recent employee separations.
"The City of Columbia is aware of recent statements made by former employees. I want to reassure the citizens of Columbia that statements that have been made are not accurate and do not paint a full picture of recent events," Glascock said in part.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Colleen Spurlock attended a Columbia City Council meeting. Following the meeting, Spurlock said Glascock told her she was, "not supporting his decisions." She then submitted her letter of resignation.
Kyle Rieman was placed on administrative leave after the council meeting. TGH Litigation, which represents Rieman, demands he be reinstated and that no other retaliatory actions be taken against him or other city employees, "for attending or speaking at a public forum or for reporting mismanagement, abuse of authority, or waste of government resources to you, to other City employees, or to state officials."
'Armed and dangerous' man still missing in Gasconade County
Grant L. Gaither is wanted by the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office, the Phelps County Sheriff's Office, the Maries County Sheriff’s Office, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit, then Gaither traveled into Gasconade County where he crashed a vehicle on Gorrell Road. He was last seen running on foot north.
The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says they have conducted an extensive search of the area and will continue to patrol throughout the day in the "Redbird area." According to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Facebook post, Gaither is considered to be armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office says not to approach him.
If you have any information regarding Gaither or this incident, contact Gasconade County E911 at (573) 437-7770 or call 911.
MSHP: Kansas man reported missing drowns near Lake of the Ozarks bar
A Kansas man who had been reported missing, was found dead after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A drowning incident report says Cornelious Anderson, 20, of Elwood, Kansas, was last seen by security entering the water at Shady Gators on Saturday. Anderson did not resurface.
According to KY3, he had been reported missing.
Anderson was recovered near the 7.5 mile marker of the main channel, the report says. He was pronounced deceased by the Camden County Medical Examiner.
Boone County Health Department announces vaccination clinics for this week
There are multiple opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services community clinics for this week.
These clinics will be walk-in-based and no appointments are needed. The community clinics listed will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for Pfizer. Anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for Johnson & Johnson. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found here: CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.