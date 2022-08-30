UM System discusses possible PTO changes amid opposition to proposal
The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff.
The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes.
Immediately following that meeting, members of the Laborers' Local 955 Union protested the changes on MU's campus.
Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five more Missouri correctional centers.
Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned.
Currently, this plan would include the Moberly Correctional Center, which has no air conditioning, and the Fulton Diagnostic and Reception Center, which is partially air-conditioned. There are no plans to add air conditioning to Algoa in Jefferson City, according to the News Tribune.
The state legislature would have to approve capital improvements plan before the changes could be made at the prisons.
Central Methodist University's campus bouncing back after deadly shooting
Central Methodist University students returned to campus Monday with a quiet feel due to the events that transpired last Thursday. CMU football player Torrance Evans was shot and killed by his roommate Kundarrius Taylor after a dispute.
The shooting shocked the community as incidents like this are usually out of the norm of what occurs at CMU.
Inflation puts a strain on pet owners and animal shelters in Boone County
Rising inflation is impacting pet owners and forcing some people to surrender their dogs to animal shelters.
“We’ve seen an influx of dogs coming in because of the economy,” Melody Whitworth, director of Unchained Melodies, said. “People are losing their homes left and right, and they're looking for places for their animals to go.”
Whitworth said many shelters in Boone County are overcrowded and cannot keep up with the demand.
New impaired driving enforcement campaign results in multiple arrests
A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign.
Capt. Brian Leer, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, said it was important to be involved in the campaign because it brought awareness to a nationwide issue.
Forecast: Less humid air and clear skies for the next few days
After a very warm and muggy weekend and Monday, a new and dare I say more welcomed weather pattern is headed into mid-Missouri.
A cold front overnight swept out any remaining humidity and shifted our winds to the north. This will usher in a cooler and drier air mass into mid-MO.
Highs today will reach the middle 80s accompanied by sunshine. Some clouds could linger in the early morning hours, but should clear by late morning.