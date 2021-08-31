Moberly food truck owner remembers time from Hurricane Katrina
Zydeco's owner Randy Perkins lived in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. Sixteen years later, he is glad he is not there right now for the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, but he can still feel the pain for his old community.
Perkins said the Zydeco’s food truck will have a container to accept donations for the people of Louisiana. He said they will receive 100% of the donations.
Local Red Cross responder leaves for Louisiana to assist with hurricane response
A Columbia Red Cross responder left for Louisiana to support responses to Hurricane Ida Monday afternoon. She will organize responders working in shelters.
The Red Cross says 11 responders from Missouri and Arkansas are deployed to support the Hurricane Ida response.
Court documents: Boone County homicide suspect strangled girlfriend, drowned her daughter
Investigators believe JT McLean strangled his girlfriend and drowned her daughter at their Boone County home, according to court documents released Monday.
McLean is wanted for two counts of first degree murder. A warrant has been issued for his arrest with a $1 million cash only bond. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says it is working with local and national law enforcement to locate McLean.
The last US military planes have left Afghanistan, marking the end of the United States' longest war
The last US military planes have left Afghanistan, Commander of US Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie announced Monday at the Pentagon. The US departure marks the end of a chaotic exit from the United States' longest war.
The departure marks the first time in nearly two decades that the US and its allies have not had troops on the ground in Afghanistan.
Largest operating steam engine locomotive rolls into Jefferson City
The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 pulled into Jefferson City on Monday afternoon. It is the largest operating steam locomotive in the world.
There were 25 built and only eight are still standing. No. 4014 is the only one not in a museum.
Next stop, Lees Summit, Missouri on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
We will still have a chance for passing showers and storms Tuesday with the best chance during the morning. Rain will have around a 20-30% chance of occurring this afternoon or this evening.