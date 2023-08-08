Family of 18-year-old killed in Saturday hit-and-run pushes for motorcycle safety
Family and friends are mourning the loss of their loved one who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Columbia.
Walker Davis, 18, died after a vehicle pulled out in front of him and another motorcyclist as they were driving on West Broadway. Davis' Kawasaki Ninja 250 was laid on its side and he was thrown from the motorcycle. The other motorcyclist and their passenger were also injured.
Davis was a brother, son and uncle. One thing he always took pride in was his motorcycle. His family said it was a passion he shared with his older brother, Mason Davis.
Family of Columbia man killed by police speaks out
The family of an adult male shot by Columbia police officers last week is asking the department to release video related to the Aug. 4 shooting.
While authorities have not officially released the name of the man killed, his family identified him as 22-year-old Marquis Rivera.
Columbia Assistant Police Chief Lance Bolinger said officers were called to The Landing at CoMo apartment complex on Campusview Drive at 3:05 p.m. Friday for a report of a suicidal subject.
According to Bolinger, officers spoke to Rivera and cleared the call. Then around 3:57 p.m., Rivera called 911 and requested officers back to the scene.
Coalition of Columbia residents to propose new electric rates in City Council meeting
Among Columbia City Council's busy agenda Monday night, a coalition of concerned residents will propose a new electric rate plan for council members to review.
On June 20, City Council approved a nearly 7% increase in electric rates for users. The decision was based on the increase in operation and maintenance expenses, the need to maintain cash reserve levels, and ensure adequate debt coverage for the entire city's Water and Electric fund.
The main reason for the proposal, according to the Columbia Fair Electric Rate Coalition, is that the current plan puts a higher burden on low-use customers and businesses, and lower rates for high-use customers.
Columbia man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 Douglass Park fatal shooting
A Columbia man charged in a 2020 fatal shooting pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday as part of a deal organized by prosecuting and defending attorneys.
Rickey Murry, 51, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm on Monday morning during a pre-trial hearing.
His plea comes three years after the shooting death of Corey Jordan, 51, on Aug. 25, 2020. Murry and Jordan were engaged in a dice game in Douglass Park and got into a disagreement over money, court documents said.
Man charged with stealing tools, trailer from Missouri River Bridge construction site
A Barton County man was charged Monday after he was accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a Boonville construction site.
John Couzens is charged with stealing $750 or more, a felony.
On May 29, deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office responded to a construction site under the Missouri River Bridge for a report of stolen equipment, according to court documents.
Forecast: Below-average temperatures again today, rain returns Wednesday
Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few showers around, and it will be less humid than last week with highs in the 80s. However, these conditions won't stay.
The next chance for showers and storms is Wednesday, with a chance for strong to severe storms. It appears there will be two rounds — one in the morning and one in the evening. Flooding is the main concern with heavy rainfall expected.