Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting
Columbia City Council discussed their 2023 budget Monday. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions, planning of water rate increases and increases in business license fees.
For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with $476 million in projected expenses. Rollover funds and current open positions are figured into the anticipated operating expenses of $465 million. This data was confirmed by Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the city.
The city council will hold public hearings on Sept. 6 and 19. The council will vote on the final budget on Sept. 19.
MO Senate Conservative Caucus officially disbands, calls for unity under Republican majority
The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announced in a press release Monday that the coalition will be officially disbanding.
Citing increasingly public and discordant divisions among Republican leadership, Senators Rick Brattin, Bill Eigel, Denny Hoskins, Andrew Koenig and Mike Moon announced that passing conservative Republican policies with the supermajorities in place in Jefferson City is their top priority.
According to the press release, the group is dedicated to forming a new leadership coalition with any senator "that is ready to prioritize the passage of major Republican policy above a desire for continued conflict."
'Trash to treasures': Missouri River Regional Library helps spread awareness about sustainable living
The Missouri River Regional Library hosted a “Trash to Treasures” event Monday, which aimed to help children learn valuable lessons about sustainability.
The library was filled with items such as plastic bottles, food boxes and paper towel rolls, leaving it up to the kids' imagination to decide what to create with them.
The kids made everything from dinosaurs to rocket ships out of the recycled material, learning to be careful throwing away objects that could be reused.
BBB issues Mexico ammunition retailer 'F' rating after multiple customer complaints
The Better Business Bureau has issued an "F" rating to a Mexico ammunition retailer after many customers said they have not received products months after buying them.
The BBB said over the last several months, it has received a number of complaints from 28 states about Anatolian Arms LLC.
The complaints were centered around online purchases people have made for ammunition.
Much cooler air is here to stay for the week with temperatures taking a below average trend, something we haven’t experienced too often this summer.
Rainfall is expected to begin in the early morning hours and it will be widespread through morning and midday. At times, this rain will have the potential to be moderate to heavy.
Rainfall totals of 1-2” will be common across central Missouri, but locally higher amounts of up to 3” will be possible in areas that get multiple rounds of moderate to heavy downpours.
This could lead to localized flooding particularly near creeks, streams, and low water crossings that tend to swell up when we get a good amount of rainfall.