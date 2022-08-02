County clerks encourage voters to check sample ballots, polling locations before Tuesday
Voters across the state will cast their votes Tuesday in the Missouri primary election. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Local polling places and sample ballots are listed on the Secretary of State's website.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon encourages voters to go over their sample ballot before heading to the polls.
There are 44 voting locations in Boone County, including three central locations. The three central locations are the Boone County Government Center, Friendship Baptist Church in north Columbia, or in south Columbia at Woodcrest Chapel.
When going to the polls you must bring a form of valid identification. Valid forms of ID include Missouri-issued driver and non-driver’s licenses, a valid U.S. passport or a valid military ID.
Columbia City Council to discuss water utility rate increases
The Columbia City Council is considering fee increases across a multitude of government departments that will impact Columbia residents.
The city council will introduce city code amendments as part of the agenda for Monday night's meeting, which could affect fees related to water rates, Parks and Recreation services and license fee schedules for businesses and occupations.
Water rates could increase for all residents and businesses for the first time since 2019 if the council approves the water rate recommendation provided by the Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board.
MU study indicates prenatal opioid exposure could result in long-term neurological effects
A new MU study links changes in gut bacteria to prenatal opioid exposure.
Opioids impact the gut microbiome, which is a collection of bacteria that naturally live inside the gut of a fetus.
Oxycodone is a commonly abused opioid that is prescribed to treat pain. Many pregnant women are prescribed this drug during pregnancy.
"The opioid crisis is the number one non-infectious public health disease facing our country today," Cheryl Rosenfeld, an MU College of Veterinary Medicine said. “I understand because they are in pain and they want to relieve it, but unfortunately the long-term effects have not been considered enough. This is becoming a huge problem.”
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment in Kentucky flood recovery
Missouri Task Force 1 has received its first mission assignment during its deployment to eastern Kentucky.
At least 30 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week.
The team is currently performing targeted and wide-area search missions near Jackson, in Breathitt County, the eastern Appalachian portion of the state.
"This area has been hit hard by record flooding and numerous people are unaccounted for," the Boone County Fire Protection District said. "This area is very rough mountainous terrain and the team is working hard."
Forecast: Hot through the middle of the week, rain chances return Wednesday night
Triple digit heat indices returned to the region on Monday and they are going to stick around through the middle of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the middle 70s with highs warming to the middle to upper 90s. It will be a muggy day with heat indices reaching the triple digits once again.
A stray “pulse” thunderstorm is possible, but most locations will stay dry.