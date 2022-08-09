CPS families missing transportation sign-up deadline could face challenges
The deadline to sign up for bus transportation was Monday at 2 p.m. Anything received after Aug. 8 will take time to process and route. This means bus transportation is not guaranteed for the first week of school while bus routes are adjusted to accommodate additional students.
Michelle Baumstark, the Chief Communications Officer for CPS, said they will need some time to route children if they are signed up late for bus transportation.
City of Columbia names three finalists to replace exiting fire chief Andy Woody
The three finalists are:
Brian Dunn, who served as fire chief for San Angelo, Texas for the past 21 years and has accumulated more than 32 years of experience in fire services.
Christopher Riley, who served as fire chief in two Colorado municipalities and has more than 40 years of experience in fire services.
Clayton Farr, Jr., who served the Columbia Fire Department in numerous capacities and has 27 years of experience in fire services.
Members of the public are invited to meet the three candidates during a meet-and-greet on Monday, Aug. 22, at City Hall, located at 701 E Broadway from 5 to 6 p.m.
Jefferson City woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC.
Jefferson City woman, Chantelle Gianino, 24, was riding her motorcycle when it was struck by another car, whose driver was attempting to change lanes. Gianino was thrown from her motorcycle as a result and died.
Another rider on a separate motorcycle, 24-year-old Zion Grimes, was also thrown from his motorcycle.
Grimes suffered only minor injuries.
Gianino's death was the 44th fatality in Missouri's Troop F for the year. The troop has investigated six crashes involving motorcycles in the last five days, a concerning sign for state troopers.
Man dies after drowning at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
Crews from the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of a missing man at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area at approximately 8:40 a.m. Monday.
Later that afternoon, The Highway Patrol identified the man as Michael L. Smith, 61, of St. Louis.
No foul play is suspected at this time. The Highway Patrol is currently ruling Smith's death as a drowning.
President Biden approves Gov. Parson's request for federal disaster declaration for St. Louis flooding
According to a press release by the governor's office, the disaster declaration makes two kinds of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance programs available: individual assistance and public assistance.
FEMA's individual assistance program — which applies to residents in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis and St. Charles counties — allows eligible residents to apply for federal assistance, which includes temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of any belongings that were damaged as a result of the flooding, vehicle assistance and other qualifying expenses.
FEMA's public assistance program — which applies to the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties — allows eligible local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to apply for federal assistance, which includes reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.
First Alert Weather
Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning and while many locations will see little to no rain, localized areas of 2-4” will be possible as slow moving storms develop near I-44. A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday morning.
A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, but most of the day will be completely dry. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s with highs warming to the middle 80s in the afternoon.