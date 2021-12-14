Columbia School Board ends mask requirements, effective Jan. 4, 2022
The Columbia School Board voted to end the district's mask requirements at its meeting Monday night.
The board voted to extend and alter the district's Covid response plan, which is what masking policies fall under. The changes to the districts plan also include changing the quarantine requirements to only include close contacts who are Covid-positive or symptomatic.
Parts of the plan that will not change include trying to keep students in stable groups so they have a lower number of close contacts.
OSHA opens investigation into Amazon warehouse collapse, state shipping delays possible
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the Amazon warehouse collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois, according to a spokesperson.
This comes after a Friday tornado killed six workers in the facility. Another person was injured and 45 people were rescued safely. According to CNBC, OSHA has six months to issue citations and determine whether it needs to issue any penalties or fines.
Here in mid-Missouri, one shipping company owner said his mom lives in Edwardsville, so the situation hits close to home. He said he doesn't think the warehouse collapse will delay much in mid-Missouri, but it could cause some delays statewide.
Schnucks, Hy-Vee help those affected by tornadoes
Schnucks Markets and the American Red Cross announced Monday that Schnucks customers at checkout can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar with 100% of the donations going to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund.
Hy-Vee also said it deployed a team of 37 employees in a caravan of 19 vehicles Monday. The company said 327,000 bottles of water and more than 220,000 snack bars and breakfast items will be brought to victims of the tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and Tennessee.
The team will visit other impacted areas in Kentucky and Tennessee and plans to be on the ground providing aid for several days this week.
Emergency management director addresses concerns over outdoor warning sirens
Emergency management services in Cole County are clarifying the purposes of outdoor warning sirens.
This comes after the devastating tornadoes across the Midwest left residents in Jefferson City concerned about the volume and clarity of the sirens. Sirens went off on Friday evening during a tornado warning.
Nicholas Tietsort is the emergency management director for Cole County. He said the sirens are intended for those who are outside. They are not meant to be heard from inside a building.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Breezy conditions are expected over the coming days and so are new temperature records, possibly the warmest December temperature ever recorded for Columbia by Wednesday.