Police identify suspect in north Columbia shooting that left one man injured
According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect in a shooting at the Break Time located in the 2400 block of Paris Road.
One adult male was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, police said. Officers said his condition appeared non-life threatening.
Johnson is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.
STORM MODE: Snow arrives Thursday, but dangerous cold will linger into the weekend
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow, strong winds, and dangerous cold air to the region starting on Thursday.
Snow will come to an end Thursday night, but the wind and very cold air will continue into Friday and Saturday.
USPS prepares for anticipated winter weather
In anticipation of winter weather later this week, the United States Postal Services is making preparations to ensure packages are delivered on time.
The Delivering for America plan through USPS converted over 100,000 part-time employees into full-time positions and then brought on another 20,000 seasonal employees.
USPS said individuals can get automatic updates on your packages status online through the package's tracking number.
Bench trial begins for 2018 killing of Lincoln University student
Alfred Chism Jr. faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in connection to the death of Charon D. Session, who was shot to death back in 2018.
Chism pleaded not guilty in October 2018 and waived his right to a jury trial in May 2022, according to online court records.
The defense, citing self defense, argued that Session attempted to unlawfully enter the home after Chism told him to leave, so Chism shot him.
The court will reconvene today at 9 a.m.
Columbia City Council rejects fingerprints for CPRB, approves revised Sidewalk Master Plan
Monday night, the Columbia City Council rejected an ordinance that would have required members of the Citizens Police Review Board to submit their fingerprints to Columbia police.
Residents called the motion an "intimidation tactic," citing that many background checks do not include fingerprinting.
Additionally, the council voted to approve the 2022 revised Sidewalk Master Plan. The plan currently lists 40 different sidewalk construction projects, and only 10 of them have been completed since the plan was first approved in 2013.