Omicron now accounts for 73% of coronavirus cases in the US, according to the CDC
The omicron variant now accounts for over 73% of new coronavirus cases in the US, according to estimates posted Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the week ending December 18, Omicron accounted for 73.2% of cases, with Delta making up an additional 26.6%.
City council discusses funding for workforce development
Monday night at its regular meeting, the Columbia City Council discussed city waste management and spending ARPA funds to extend workforce development programs.
A city waste worker gave a public comment at the beginning of the meeting about his healthcare as a temporary worker. He said he makes $14 per hour and does not have full benefits.
"Only thing I'm asking for for everyone is the same thing as the city gets," Andrew Hutchinson said. He said he had a bad cut on his leg a few weeks ago and still went to work without telling his boss about his injury.
"They would have taken me off the clock and I couldn't afford to miss money," Hutchinson said.
A representative from LiUNA Local 955 asked the council to give temporary workers an accessible option to become full time employees with benefits.
Seewood promoted as Columbia's next city manager
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece announced a familiar face as the city's next manager in a community briefing Monday afternoon.
De'Carlon Seewood was unanimously appointed by council members. Seewood has served as deputy city manager for the last two years.
He will begin his role on Jan. 15, following current City Manager John Glascock's retirement.
No injuries reported after train derails in Saline County
No one was injured in a Union Pacific train derailment in Napton early Sunday morning.
The cause is still under investigation.
The derailment occurred at the Highway E crossing in Napton around 4 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Union Pacific.
The train was carrying variety of products including wheat. Union Pacific approximates 40 rail cars were derailed.
After months of construction, Bicentennial Bridge opens to the public
With construction wrapping up, the Bicentennial Bridge officially opened to the public on Monday afternoon.
Construction of the 830-foot bridge began in early February and half of the bridge was completed by early August.
Local and state politicians were on-site to help celebrate this achievement. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin spoke before the ceremony.
"How fortunate we are to have this on our Capitol grounds, teaching the next generation to show to ultimate respect," Tergin said.
According to the project's website, the bridge was funded by private donors who raised over $4 million.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Another chilly start to the day today with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and mid-to-low 30s. Expect highs to be in the upper 40s.
Heading into the later part of the week will be breezy conditions as a surge of warm air runs in from the south for Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts range from 30-40mph at times later this week.