Forecast: Chilly for Monday night, but a warming trend is about to begin
After a very cold stretch of temperatures over the last several days we are going to move in the opposite direction this week with a big warm up.
Tuesday will start on a chilly note with morning temperatures in the lower 10s and wind chills ranging from 0 to 5°. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with highs warming to the upper 30s.
Temperatures will be going through a large warming trend over the next several days with highs returning to the 50s and even the 60s.
Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in the Buffalo, New York, area as residents remain trapped under feet of snow
At least 27 people have died in Erie County, New York, as a result of a massive winter storm which blasted much of the United States in recent days, county officials said Monday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 49.
The updated number of deaths in Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo, comes as parts of western New York remain buried by up to 43 inches of snow, leaving vehicles stuck and power out for thousands over the Christmas holiday, just one month after the region was slammed with a historic snowstorm.
Even emergency and recovery vehicles sent out to help have gotten stuck in the snow as rescue crews and hundreds of snowplow drivers fanned out on Christmas.
Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded and call centers swamped
Last week's winter weather travel mess is lingering like a vicious hangover into this week -- and the headaches are migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines, its CEO Bob Jordan and most of all its frustrated passengers on Monday.
More than 3,900 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 10:10 p.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while more than 8,200 flights had been delayed.
But Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. None of the other US carriers have canceled nearly as many flights or as much of their schedule as Southwest.
MDC invites Missourians to drop off their Christmas trees for habitat improvement
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees in order to aid the habitat improvement around central Missouri.
It is advised to remove all decorations from the tree and drop it off at the MDC Central Regional office to everyone who is interested in donating.
MDC fisheries staff will be responsible for gathering all discarded natural trees to submerge in area lakes and ponds.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision on U.S. Route 54 in Camden County
One person is dead and two are injured after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 54 Monday afternoon, Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported.
Susan Graham, 73, of Arcola was pronounced dead after her vehicle collided with oncoming traffic near Tangle Drive.
According to MSHP, 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt was driving east around 4:20 p.m. when his vehicle began to travel off the right side of the roadway. The report then stated that after moving back on the roadway, Vonderschmidt's vehicle crossed into the westbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham.
Susan was a passenger in Larry Graham's vehicle, and all three individuals were transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach where she was later pronounced dead just after 5 p.m.