Mid-Missouri pharmacies struggle with supply of at-home COVID tests
Most pharmacies in mid-Missouri have sold out of at-home COVID-19 tests amid the omicron variant making its way to Missouri.
NextRX, a pharmacy that opened in November in Columbia, has a large supply of at-home tests despite a surge in demand. When the pharmacy first opened the owner acquired about 100 to 120 tests in anticipation of a huge demand.
Meanwhile Kilgore's Pharmacy has been sold out of at-home tests since last Friday afternoon. Pharmacist Bill Morrissey expects more test kits to arrive late this week.
KOMU 8 reached out to other Columbia pharmacies to gauge availability. Find that list and locations of other testing sites here.
DHSS warns presence of omicron variant is on the rise in Missouri
More than half of wastewater samples tested in Missouri during the week of Dec. 20 detected the presence of the omicron COVID-19 variant, according to Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services.
Thirty-two of 57 samples had mutations associated with the variant during the week of Dec. 20.
So far, the variant has been found in wastewater facilities in Columbia, Branson, Springfield, St. Louis, St. Charles County, Kansas City, Nixa, Farmington, Washington, Oak Grove, St. Joseph and Cape Girardeu among others.
Cuonzo Martin tests positive for COVID, will miss SEC opener
Mizzou head men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 and a team spokesperson confirmed he will not be on the bench at Wednesday's SEC Opener at Kentucky.
Assistant Coach Cornell Martin will serve as acting head coach for the game against the Wildcats.
None of Martin's players have tested positive for COVID-19, per a team spokesperson.
Holiday weekend heightens trash issues in Columbia
With the holiday weekend wrapping up, some Columbia residents are struggling to finding city bags to dispose of all the extra trash.
Stay-at-home mom Ashley Martin went to Gerbes and Hy-Vee before the weekend started back on Dec. 23. She could not find the logoed bags at either store.
Martin said the allocated two trash bags a week is not enough for her six-person household and the holidays only amplified the issue.
MSHP reports 8 traffic fatalities over holiday weekend
Eight people died over Christmas weekend in traffic crashes, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The fatalities occurred over a 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers investigated 310 traffic crashes, 92 traffic crash injuries, 4 traffic crash fatalities and 67 driving while impaired.
First Alert Weather Forecast
A warm front and ample moisture will travel through the region this morning bringing chances for rain during the morning and midday. Although a few downpours are possible, the afternoon and evening will become drier.
Rain in the morning will be colder with temperatures in the 40s, while highs will warm to the 50s in the afternoon.