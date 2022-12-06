One person injured in north Columbia shooting
Police responded to a shooting in north Columbia Monday night.
The Columbia Police Department said officers arrived to the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. and found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.
First aid was applied to the victim before EMS came and transported him to a local hospital, CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak said. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
Tabak asked the public to avoid the area.
“We do not at this time believe there’s a threat to the public," Tabak said.
Columbia City Council approves removal of city trash bags
Columbia residents will be able to use any trash bag for curbside pickup, starting Dec. 6.
This comes after the Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change the original ordinance requiring residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo.
Columbia logo trash bags were first required in Feb. 2021. With the removal of the required bags, the city says it will save approximately $1.154 million.
However, the vote to allow any type of trash bag will not affect the city weight limit of 50 lbs per bag. No other trash issues, such as roll carts, were discussed Monday night.
Investigation continues at passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon
The Boone County Sheriff's Office surveyed the scene Monday where a Centralia man died after his vehicle collided with a train Saturday night.
A news release from the sheriff's office said the crash investigation said that Ceno McGee, 67, was the driver who died after sustaining injuries during the crash. The office said McGee turned onto Jennings Road and that is when he crossed the path of the ongoing train. There were no other injuries reported.
The scene of the crash happened at what is considered a passive railroad crossing. That means that there is often only signs indicated a railroad crossing; not bells, lights or guards. At the crossing near Jennings Road and Keil Road, there are two signs on each side of the track: a yield sign and a crossbuck, or a railroad crossing sign.
Columbia Independent School seeks land expansion approval from city council
Columbia City Council discussed a request to create one plat of land out of two existing plats for the Columbia Independent School (CIS) at its meeting Monday night. This would remove an inner lot line and make the land to the northwest of the school part of its property.
The land has already been rezoned so the school will be able to use it as part of its expansion plan. In phase one of the plan, this land will be used for parking and extra play space.
In addition to adding this land, CIS has plans to build a new upper school building that would house grades 9 through 12. The upper school will be built on the south side of the building where the playground and basketball courts are right now.
Voluntary Action Center's annual holiday gift drive helps more than 3,000 individuals
The Voluntary Action Center is spreading holiday cheer with its 39th annual holiday program. This year, VAC is sponsoring 3,052 individuals.
“We’re supporting 1,030 families, roughly,” Ed Stansberry, VAC’s executive director, said. “We will be providing food and gifts to them for the holidays.”
Stansberry said it’s an opportunity for businesses, local churches and other community members to give back.
People can drop off gifts through Dec. 7 at 6 pm. at Broadway Christian Church. The sponsored families will then come pick up their presents until 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Mizzou Alumni Association announces travel package for Gasparilla Bowl
Missouri football will play in the Gasparilla Bowl against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 23, in Tampa, Florida.
This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium, which is home to former Missouri star quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
To assist fans who are looking forward to attending the game, the Mizzou Alumni Association (MAA) has teamed up with a tour team to put together a two-day travel package.
The package is called the "two night land-only package," which starts at $1,109 each for a two-person room.
This package includes two nights at the Hyatt Tampa downtown location, an invitation to the Gasparilla Bowl welcome event, access to the Tiger Tailgate pregame event, and a couple of Gasparilla Bowl souvenirs.
Forecast: Rain is in Tuesday's forecast and more is possible later this week
Rain is possible over the next few days and there will be limited sunshine for the remainder of the week.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some fog and we start the morning with temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s...Areas over northern Missouri may be as cold as 32 degrees to begin the day.
Scattered showers will become possible as the morning goes on. The rain will not be heavy, but will be enough to keep the ground wet and will lead to around 0.10" to 0.20" total accumulations.