Columbia City Council meets to update recommendations on Mayor's Task Force on community violence
The Columbia City Council met Monday night to give an update on the recommendations of the Mayor's Task Force on community violence.
Rose Metro from Mom's Demand Action says Missouri has the highest rate of gun homicides among African American people throughout the United States.
"It is clear that our investment should be in the millions to create programs to reduce gun violence," Metro said.
Intervention progress topics from the task force dating back to 2014 include:
- Need for youth facilities
- Train people by providing safe places and engaging community
- Mental health screening for Boone County children twice a year
- Success Grants for higher education and community caretaking
- African-American Heritage Trail
Alleged co-conspirators testify in murder trial of Lynlee Renick
Day one of the murder trial of Lynlee Renick began Monday, who is accused of the 2017 murder of her husband, Benjamin Renick.
In opening statements, Warren County Special Prosecutor Kelly King said Lynlee Renick tried to kill Benjamin Renick twice.
King said Ashley Shaw and Michael Humphrey helped Lynlee Renick with the plans to kill her husband. Shaw worked with Lynlee Renick at the spa she owned. Humphrey was an ex-boyfriend of Lynlee Renick.
The court will reconvene on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Gov. Parson recommends 5.5% wage increase for all state employees
Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that he is recommending wage increases for state employees in order to strengthen workplace recruitment and retention.
In a press release, Parson's office said these increases include a 5.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and a standard base pay minimum of $15 for all state employees across state government.
The recommendation will be included in Gov. Parson's supplemental budget request which is set to be introduced at the start of 2022 regular legislative session.
MoDOT worker shortage may delay winter weather operations
Going into the 2021 winter season, the Missouri Department of Transportation is expecting delays in their winter operations due to a shortage of staff.
According to MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna, the department has seen a continued increase in the number of people exiting the workforce over the last 5 years.
McKenna said it's going to take longer for drivers to clear roads during statewide storms with large amounts of snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
You will see lots of clouds this morning and afternoon and even a few snow flurries will be possible too. Nothing accumulative, or disruptive. There is just too much dry air in place this time.